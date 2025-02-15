Hit TV Show Returns With Terrifying Premiere, Has Viewers On Edge

"Yellowjackets" is back for season three, and it's every bit as wild as fans have come to expect.

The hit Showtime series follows a high school girl's soccer team that went down in a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness in the 1990s.

However, the story is a lot more about survival in the elements. There are supernatural and sinister forces in the wilderness intent on making sure the girls never leave.

There's a second timeline set in modern day with those who eventually made it out. Still haunted by the demos of decades earlier, they attempt to figure out the mystery that won't let go of them.

"Yellowjackets" season three premieres.

Season one premiered in 2022, and immediately took the entertainment world by storm. It was gritty, insanely dark, unbelievably brutal and unforgiving at every turn. Season two was every bit as good, and now it's time to dive into season three.

The first two episodes of season three dropped on Paramount+ Friday, and I couldn't wait to divide in. Due to Friday being Valentine's Day (thanks, corporate America), I had to wait until Saturday morning to crush the season three premiere.

As always, I'll keep this spoiler free. I hate spoilers, and I don't want to do it to you all. What I can say is that season three gets off to as hot of a start as either of the first two seasons.

Anyone who thought there was going to be a lot of light at the end of the tunnel is in for a lot of disappointment.

I've said this before, and I'll say it again because I think it's worth repeating. "Yellowjackets" is at its best when it focuses heavily on the past timeline.

It's a wild blend of "Lord of the Flies," "Lost" and "Stranger Things." The modern-day timeline is also fun and mysterious, but nothing beats the timeline in the past.

It's hands down the best part of the show, and Sophie Thatcher is amazing as young Natalie. The best part of the show, and I'm not sure it's particularly close.

If there's one gripe I have, it's what I mentioned above. The show still splits the two timelines pretty evenly, and it's simply at its best when we focus on the past.

It's savagery at its worst, and that's what the fans want to see. These women are willing to tear each other apart while battling the unseen forces keeping them in the woods.

That's what keeps viewers locked in, and the modern day timeline simply doesn't have that kind of grit or edge to it.

Overall, season three is off to a hot start, and I can't wait to see where we go from here. Hopefully, the focus is on the past, so the show can continue to shine. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.