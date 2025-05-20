Yellowjackets Renewed For Season 4 and I Am So Ready For It

One of the best shows on streaming is coming back for "another match."

On Tuesday, Paramount+ and Showtime announced that their hit series Yellowjackets would officially be returning for its fourth season after what was a slow build-up to an unbelievable third season finale that literally had me on the edge of my couch cushion. Whereas many shows these days have fallen off as seasons drag on (White Lotus, The Bear), Yellowjackets is a rare one that is actually gaining more viewers, with Showtime announcing that the latest season finale was their most viewed episode ever!

The drama thriller follows the story of a high school girls' soccer team crashing in a forest and the survivors having to do anything to stay alive… and I mean anything.

"Yellowjackets follows the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over," the Showtime official synopsis of the show reads.

There really isn't anything else like it on television right now, which is why the show received 10 Emmy nominations and back-to-back Best Drama Series bids as well.

Is the show perfect? Of course not, but with a cast that includes Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Courtney Eaton, Sophie Thatcher, Hilary Swank and Melanie Lynskey, plus a wild concept that has a real-world aspect to it, I haven't been able to stop watching it and keep tuning in every week to see what happens next.

Mainly, I need to know - how the HECK do they get rescued?! Needless to say, I'm not alone, as social media were overwhelmingly positive toward the Season 4 announcement.

One fan even insinuated that there would have been riots if Showtime wrapped up last season's finale on the cliffhanger that they gave us.

Others praised the acting that the series has given us throughout the past four years.

Tuesday's announcement was a big W for Yellowjackets fans. However, I will say this… the fourth season needs to be the final one if Yellowjackets and their cast want to go out on top. In this day and age, you can't keep dragging series out as you go along, especially when no one has a long attention span!

It's unclear when Season 4 will debut but the good part is - if you haven't watched the show yet, you now have plenty of time to catch up!

