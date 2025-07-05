Xandra Pohl Slides Into A Tiny Patriotic Bikini To Celebrate Independence, Mariners Hot Dog Drop & Slick Willy

I could've easily stayed in bed & said I was exhausted from a long day in the pool & then at a 4th of July party, but I got my ass up for the readers

What did I find when I went out to clean up the fireworks this morning? It looked like a duck murder scene on the front lawn. There are feathers everywhere, but no sign of a duck that made the ultimate sacrifice on July 4th. I have no idea what happened. Our fireworks definitely weren't strong enough to blast a duck out of the sky.

Other observations from the 4th of July:

The house down the street filled with transplants from Myanmar were going HARD last night. I'd say they love the freedom they've found in the U.S.A.

The party we went to had a local cover band playing Yacht Rock classics.

Yes, I still have 10 fingers.

My boys had their first Roman candle experience. It went well. They want more of that action.

Screencaps the III wanted to know if he was bleeding from going down the inflatable water slide 50 times. Nope, those would just be burns from hauling ass down that slide 50 times.

I took Screencaps Jr. to the fireworks store on Friday and it might be some of the best people-watching since malls were popular.

In the Roman candle aisle, some family tried to sell us on a Gatling gun like this one. I took one look at the price, $110, and figured Mrs. Screencaps wouldn't be happy if I brought one home.

Some of you are showing off your wealth by blowing up $250 boxes of fireworks like it's nothing. I can now see how it's nothing to blow through $5,000 in fireworks.

Daisy, our dog, went out to do her business while M80s were going off throughout the neighborhood. She deserves some sort of medal for that performance.

Are you worried about what side dish to bring to a party? Take six pounds of cut-up strawberries. Simple. No blueberries. No melon. Just strawberries. The bowl was gone by the time we left that party. Don't overthink it this summer.

And that's another 4th of July in the books. Today, it's time to go look at a couple of cars. It's going to be like 95 degrees, so we're going to keep this pretty simple: Get in these cars, test the AC, see how they drive with a heat index over 100 and figure out if the price and warranty are right.

Stay tuned.

— Andy writes:

Since you guys are talking cars on Screencaps I thought your readers could give me some advice. I’m considering a Tesla Model Y. I live in the mid-Atlantic. It gets cold in winter and we do get some snow. Is rear-wheel drive sufficient or should I spring for all-wheel drive?

Kinsey:

Have you ever tried to drive a rear-wheel drive car in snow? I've seen enough Chevy S-10s try to drive in snow to know that you might want to think twice if the Tesla will be driven in any wintery conditions.

Show us your 4th of July MEAT

— Mike T. kept it simple for the holiday:

4th of July breakfast

— David N. whipped this up for his 10 year old son:

4th of July at The Cardinal in suburban Detroit

LIV will finish its 2025 season at The Cardinal in late August.

— Gary M. is there this weekend:

Well the course has much more elevation change than I expected

Also plenty of side hill lies and bunkers that like to hold the ball on the hill instead of rolling into the bunker. Yesterday I had to hit a couple of shots that I have never had to play….ever.

Add in the rough being grown around the entire course for the LIV tournament and it was a very challenging day in Plymouth,

The rough is not Oakmont level but is very hard for the average golfer to advance the ball. Thick bluegrass.

The resort and course are very nice and my son is coming later today to play with me tomorrow morning. We have a wedding to attend at the resort tomorrow night.

I see that the weather forecast for tomorrow is expected to be quite toasty. Just below water will boil temperature !!



All in all we are thinking this will be an annual trip with a cousin in Detroit and my college roommate living in Midland this seems like a nice meeting point.

Another Screencaps reader has sent his son off to West Point

— Jon writes:

We dropped our son off on Monday for R Day to begin Beast. Just surreal. The pride and the excitement mixed in with the fact that my son - who is one of my best friends - is now out of the house makes it a pretty emotional event.



Joe, as Scott and Steven can attest, you get 90 seconds to say goodbye. We know that going in, but you’re not sure when it starts and when you hear the words at the end of a short speech "And your 90 seconds to say goodbye starts now", I could barely talk.

All I could get out was "I love you. Go kick ass." That was in the morning. At 6:30 that same evening, the entire freshman (plebe) cohort marches in white over gray (white shirts, gray pants) onto The Plain to take their oath. Just amazing.

And that is the perfect way to end Saturday Screencaps. I know you guys are hurting. I know you guys want to give up and call it a weekend, but it's Saturday. It's time to crank it back up and soak up everything summer has to give us.

Go out there and put the hammer down. Live it up.

Have a great weekend.

