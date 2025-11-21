Xandra Pohl Sets A Massive Thirst Trap For Ohio State Fans As CFB Playoff Heats Up

As I was writing Thursday Screencaps, I took a look at Facebook and learned that a guy ran his truck through my dad's front yard and into a concrete planter box that protects his house

Dad just happened to be standing in the window looking out as this Silverado came barreling through a stop sign and right into the house.

Now, the house will be fine. I guess they had a structural analysis done. The preliminary cause is that there was a medical issue and the driver lost control.

Whatever the case, dad is scheduled to leave for Marco Island this Sunday morning. Car runs into your house on Thursday. He'll probably be boating in the Gulf by next Tuesday.

Screencaps readers delivered with ‘What I’ve learned' emails

Hang with me here. There are at least 75 emails on this subject. It's going to take a few days to get through everything. My goal is to run these right through Thanksgiving week. You guys will be off work and sitting there ready for fresh content as other websites take the holiday off.

Meanwhile, OutKick will just keep humming along.

Let's dive in and hear what you guys have learned in life.

Shall we start with a really good one?

— Chris A. keeps it simple this morning:

It's amazing what you can accomplish when you don't care who gets credit.

— Beer Man Thomas V. in NC (that just sounds good; he needs to email more often so I can use it) says:

Trust your gut, if you are working on a project, and it tells you something is wrong, there probably is.

— Bill J. did his homework:

One of the best things I learned during 26 years in the Navy:

"Never be the senior person with a secret."

Good at work & with family, if something is going down, you don’t want to be holding the bag.

— Let's stick with the military guys and hear from Dave M.:

First-time writer. Love your articles.

I grew up in Central Ohio in the town of London (20 miles west of Columbus on I70) until graduating and traveling the world with the Air Force for 30 years. Retired in 2012, worked at LSU and Miss State in facilities, and now work for a major engineering firm while residing in Northern Mississippi.

What I learned is: Focus on what matters (God, family, friends) and ignore the a$$holes.

My wife and I have 5 kids, 13 grandkids, and 5 great grands. They, along with extended family (cousins, adopted cousins) are what makes life enjoyable and grand.

Have a great and wonderful day!

Kinsey:

It's great to hear from yet another native Ohioan. First-time emailers are the best. It's a whole new world once they send that very first message. The ice is broken. Now it's my job to draw the observations out of Dave from his travels around the world. Dave, if you had to live in one country outside of the U.S. that you worked in, which one would it be?

— David in New Braunfels:

From my Dad: Don’t put a five dollar plant in a fifty-cent hole.

— Mark from Lincoln jumps right in on this one:

Long time reading, some time emailer! You struck me with your question today. First: I am a boomer, so some of my thoughts are related to overall life:

1-Put others above yourself. Marriage: your spouse is first. Fatherhood: your kids are first. Show your kids what a good marriage looks like by ACTION. Respect and love will go a long way. Date your wife, open her door, show her kids you love and respect her.

Why are we more surprised when a Hollywood marriage MAKES it? Because they (overall) are completely selfish! Someone more important than me? NEVER

2-My wife and I went to Jamacia (in 2017), I had no internet and was too cheap to pay for texting. One week, of no news, no work, nothing but time with my wife. I told her "I will never get on the internet/TV and watch the news again." I have stuck with that and have never been happier/less stressed. If it is not on the Outkick front page…I will not know about it. (honesty here: I did join FB so I could join your page and the DB Cooper page LOL)

3-Put away your freaking phones! At dinner: NEVER!!! Don’t show your spouse/kids/friends that someone else, who is not present, is more important than they are. I feel so sorry when I see families out to eat/doing something and all of them are staring at that freaking phone. (Might be an emergency where you have to have it there, but you NEVER need to stare at it)

4-Get as many experiences as you can. Travel where you can. Drink wine where you can. Dance where you can. Reach out to people when you can. Golf with friends when you can. Go fishing with friends when you can. Make spouse/kids feel appreciated all the time. Homebrew Bill and I are friends because you put us in touch! (His jalapeno/raspberry beer is the best I have ever had!!!)

5-I have learned to shut my mouth: Seriously, when does your opinion REALLY matter…hardly ever. Your friends on the other side don’t give a crap about your thoughts and I don’t care about theirs! Let’s talk: Golf, CFB (the greatest sport of all), fun things…not the bull crap that leads to arguments.

6-Overall: Appreciate the people in your life. LIVE life, don’t just watch others live it on their phony social media. Take time with family/friends…they will be gone soon.

Joe: Amazing community you have put together…one of the highlights of my day! Happy Thanksgiving to all of the Kinsey clan!

Kinsey:

That's pretty high praise and trust in No. 2. I made sure to send that one over to the entire OutKick team.

— Jack in Oregon shares:

One item I picked up the hard way is to not be so judgmental about our fellow humans. We think we may know a lot about a person, be envious, etc. of their status in life, but we never rarely know what issues / struggles etc. they have or are currently dealing with - even your good friends can be dealing with stuff you have no idea about - so give everyone a bit of a break!

p.s. thanks for the pic of the "toilet bowl" football game - I was there for that beauty -what an exercise in futility! That was before Phil Knight decided to dump his $$ into the Oregon program.

— Randy didn't take this project too serious and that's appreciated. It's still the Internet, not an episode of Dr. Phil. Randy fires away:

My two favorite lines that I’ve learned in my life both deal with women, and since they are on the crude side, I can appreciate it if they don’t make the ‘Caps.

If her boobs are bigger than her butt, they’re fake.

If she smokes, she pokes.

That said, the one that I have found the most applicable in so many situations. Its called the Pareto rule or Pareto Principle. It applies to so many situations that I’ve encountered, both at work and away from it.

80% of the problems come from 20% of the sources

— Daniel J. from Wilmington, OH, where MY 1980s and early 1990s Bengals used to hold training camp, has one:

One night shortly after getting married, my wife had evening plans and I was left to do the dishes and I learned why you don't put regular soap in the dishwasher. Bubbles.

— John B. has one that I might frame:

Gratitude is the secrets to a happy and fulfilled life. Focus on being thankful for what you have, and don’t focus on what you don’t.

ScreenCaps is the reason I come to Outkick every morning. Clay better be grateful for you!

Kinsey:

John, this is a good one. Mrs. Screencaps and I had a conversation just last night on being thankful for where we're at in life. We don't have a lake house, or a boat, or a cabin on a northern Michigan golf course, but we don't have a single dollar of debt outside of our mortgage and we have two healthy boys.

I'll take it.

— CH in Iowa has one:

The 24 hour rule. Applies to everything. Work, Family, Sports, you name it. Gives time to not make an emotional reaction in the moment when it's not necessary.

— John W. always sends emails that create more emails. Look how he worked the Ts into this one:

"You’re only as happy as your happiest kid" (I have a Ferris daughter and a Jeannie son)



"When your kids are young you tend to be friends with their friends parents" keep the ones you want and double back later in older friends



"If you’re lucky you will have at least one group of work friends that last beyond the job." Lucky enough to have had three of these groups



"Lean towards ‘yes’" answer questions on future plans first with reasons why you would enjoy not what will be an issue. If thinking about going to Ryder Cup or Ole Miss game this Fall with son/daughter the travel/commute would be a no-but cane out of both with kids wanting to do something similar next year.



"The best single dad is a mediocre mom"

This one sting a bit but found true for most -dads tend to be analytical moms tend to be dreamers with skies the limit goals



"Don’t say that you like the T’s but they’re over exposed." Someone might stir that pot up for an on-going topic

— David N. shares one that I think all of us can put in our memory bank:

As I was taking care of my father a number of years ago who was dying with congestive heart failure, I sent out this message to a few of my friends:

I have a new vision of what I want to accomplish while I'm here in this life...

I just want to never get into the state where I can't wipe my own ass. If that's all I accomplish, I'll consider this a life well lived.



What happens when a 23-year chain gang member returns to the stadium after losing his job to younger gang members

— Mike in TX checks in:

Need to update you on my status with the chain crew for the Houston Texans. This past March, the NFL took over operations for all chain crews.

With the Houston team, all three of us over the age of 65 were not invited to return. I fully understand. So, since their inception since 2002 I was not at a Houston Texans home game. 23 seasons. Around 230 games!

Well last night I went to the Texans - Bills game as my daughter's boss is a huge Bills fan. Our tickets were $500 each in section 112. I can't fathom how people can afford those prices. $7.98 for a very average foot Ling dog, the cheapest on the menu.

My daughter (33) & I had what I consider, one of the greatest daughter-dad times of my life. She knows her football sh!t so we can get very on-point with our discussions during the game. She noted the referee getting injured and the crew changing from 7 to 6.

She also kept up with calling out all 8 of the Texans sacks! The best part was just spending time with her 1&1. I am so blessed.

What is the strangest place you've been asked for a tip this year?

Starbucks is still asking for a tip in the drive-thru. I seem to remember being at a Detroit Tigers game this year and getting the request after buying Screencaps Jr. a hat.

Are you seeing people vaping on planes?

— Guy G. in western New York wrote this before his Bills got beat up in Houston:

I don’t travel like I used to. I’m down to about 10 trips a year. Sure beats the 25-30 I was doing. When I was traveling a ton, you never really sleep. Get off a plane, and sometimes don’t know where you’re at. Just off to the next convention center, and hope all your stuff arrived on time.



On one flight, I was dozing and reading. About halfway through the flight, I swear I smelled a cigarette. I must have been super deprived, because no one smokes on planes, and I went back into half consciousness.



As we were pulling towards the gate, we got an announcement to remain seated, as police needed to board. They came on, and dragged off this dirty, super scummy hippie chick off the plane. They reminded her that smoking on the plane was illegal, and she was being arrested. "I didn’t know! I didn’t know!!" Turns out, the smoke detectors in the bathrooms just sent a silent alarm to the front.

################

I'm running a little late. Let's get rolling here.

