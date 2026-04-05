Xandra Pohl & Her Girls Are On Island Time, Kylie Beck's Preparing For The Draft At The Beach & UConn Moves On

UConn is playing for a National Championship for the third time in four years.

Illinois never had a chance

UConn is headed to their third National Championship in the last four years after beating Illinois. The 71-62 score suggests that the Fighting Illini had a chance at sending the Huskies home.

They did not.

UConn had this game won before it even tipped off. It wasn’t just Dan Hurley's confidence and swagger that locked in the win. It wasn’t just his wife Andrea calling out fans from other Big East teams either.

Those played a small part in the Final Four win on Saturday night. As did the Huskies being an underdog against Illinois. What sealed the Fighting Illini's fate was the creation and posting of this video.

You can't post this. Similar attempts have ended seasons before and will again. I don’t know how one comes to the decision to release such a video before the biggest game of the season, but I encourage Michigan fans to try their luck.

The Wolverines destroyed Arizona, and the only good thing about the game not being close at all is that I didn’t have to waste my entire night watching it and hoping Michigan lost only for them to win.

A 91-73 victory after a 95-62 win should set Michigan up for a classic overconfident flat performance in the National Championship game. That's what this Michigan hater is hoping for on Monday night.

Give me an epic Wolverines loss and more gently delivered headbutts from Dan Hurley. That's not too much to ask. Win or lose, it's been an awesome run by UConn and their head coach.

Three home runs robbed by the same player in the same game

Los Angeles Angels pitchers really wanted to give up a home run during Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. They tried multiple times to allow a long ball over the right field fence and came up empty.

Jo Adell and the Mariners hitters' lack of strength proved to be too much for the Angels pitching staff to overcome. Adell robbed three home runs in the game and, despite their best efforts, LA won the game 1-0.

The final robbery of the night came in the 9th inning, and he ended up in the stands while making the catch. Not to take away from the performance, but this isn’t the individual effort you think it is.

The pitchers grooving pitches to the hitters contributed significantly to this display of leather. Credit to them for giving him the opportunities.

The 1-0 win improved the Angels' record to 4-5 on the young season, picking up right where they left off last year and the year before that, and so on. Sub-500 is where they feel at home.

Don't allow one incredible effort to change what you know about this franchise. They're still the Los Angeles Angels and, until they prove otherwise, they stink. Even with Mike Trout and even when they had Shohei Ohtani.

Ducks hate Disney adults too

A couple of ducks decided to interrupt a monorail ride at Disneyland last week, because, just like you, they're not fans of Disney adults either.

They weren’t able to shut down the monorail for an extended period of time, unfortunately, but they did force it to make an unscheduled stop near It's a Small World, reports KTLA 5.

The two ducks' protest came to an end when the driver of the monorail was able to use the horn to shoo them off the track. The message had been delivered. They hate Disney adults too.

It's the little things in life, isn’t it? The ducks' brief protest got the message across, and I don’t know about you, but I'm happy they're out there fighting the good fight.

Romance is alive and well, Hugh Hefner's widow remarries

Congratulations to Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Harris. She's found love again. The former Playboy model, who was married to Hefner for five years, married James Ward last Thursday.

Page Six reports that the two tied the knot during a romantic island ceremony on one of the Cook Islands.

"We chose the Cook Islands because of how remote it is. There are no big chain hotels, which makes it feel incredibly peaceful and authentic," Harris said.

"It’s also home to one of the most beautiful lagoons in the world. Since James and I both love the ocean and nature, it felt like the perfect place for us to start this chapter of our lives."

These two didn’t want anything big. They wanted a small ceremony followed by plenty of headlines. She is a former Playboy model and wife of Hugh Hefner, after all.

"Because the wedding is small, it allowed us to focus on the meaningful details rather than managing a large event," Harris added.

"We didn’t want a huge production. We wanted something quiet and personal where we could really be present with each other and the moment."

That's beautiful. Again, congratulations to her and her new husband.

6782833937 reveals himself

- 6782833937 aka Daren in ATL writes:

Hey Sean,

I should have been saying it's Daren in ATL. Always appreciate when you include my texts.

someone asked about the site, and I asked Joe too. Your corporate fix can't come soon enough. I had to rebut 6/7 x every day this week to see the bottom quarter.

No I've given you some crap but I think you're really good. Thank you for our week + job you did. Thank you.

SeanJo

Hey Daren, I appreciate the support, and I'm always happy to fill in when Joe needs a breather. I get the frustrations of refreshing, but hopefully the "corporate fix" resolves that.

Two links you need to know:

- Sam writes:

The Weather Channel delivers your old school cable channel forecast.

https://weather.com/retro/

Track Artemis II real time

https://www.nasa.gov/missions/artemis-ii/arow/

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That's it. Happy Easter to all who celebrate. I'm running late this morning, but that happens sometimes. Have a great Sunday.

Congratulations, once again, to Hugh Hefner's widow for finding a love as deep as what she once had with the Playboy founder.

Send me your meat, I want to see it. The inbox is open for anything at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram and feel free to slide into the DMs.

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