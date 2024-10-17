Country Music Star Releases Awesome New Song: LISTEN

Published|Updated

Wyatt Flores released the title track off his new album "Welcome to the Plains," and it's definitely worth a listen.

Flores has been on an incredible rise in the country music world. The young man seems to be on a rocket ship to the top of the mountain.

His debut album comes out at midnight Friday, and fans can't wait to see what they get. All signs point to it being great.

Wyatt Flores releases new song.

The release of the title track - "Welcome to the Plains" - is bound to only send expectations soaring even higher.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's no doubt Flores meteoric rise isn't going to slow down at all once the full album releases Friday. He seems to be on the same path Zach Bryan was on a few years ago.

Instead of giving fans songs that sound more like pop music than country, he gives fans songs that tell stories and take listeners on emotional roller coasters.

The Oklahoma native represents an era of country music that seemed dead just a few years ago. Now, thanks to him and a handful of other performers, the genre is having a massive comeback and evolution.

Wyatt Flores' debut album comes out Friday. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify)

You can listen to the entire "Welcome to the Plains" album Friday. I'll definitely be diving into every single song. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.