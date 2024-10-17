Country Music Star Releases Awesome New Song: LISTEN

Wyatt Flores released the title track off his new album "Welcome to the Plains," and it's definitely worth a listen.

Flores has been on an incredible rise in the country music world. The young man seems to be on a rocket ship to the top of the mountain.

His debut album comes out at midnight Friday, and fans can't wait to see what they get. All signs point to it being great.

Wyatt Flores releases new song.

The release of the title track - "Welcome to the Plains" - is bound to only send expectations soaring even higher.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's no doubt Flores meteoric rise isn't going to slow down at all once the full album releases Friday. He seems to be on the same path Zach Bryan was on a few years ago.

Instead of giving fans songs that sound more like pop music than country, he gives fans songs that tell stories and take listeners on emotional roller coasters.

The Oklahoma native represents an era of country music that seemed dead just a few years ago. Now, thanks to him and a handful of other performers, the genre is having a massive comeback and evolution.

You can listen to the entire "Welcome to the Plains" album Friday. I'll definitely be diving into every single song. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.