Country Singer Lights Up Heckler With Blunt Message During Medical Emergency: WATCH

Wyatt Flores had no tolerance for an idiot fan during a recent show.

Flores is one of the fastest-rising names in country music, and his songs are a must-listen for anyone who is a fan of the genre.

His debut album "Welcome to the Plains" was a home run. The 23-year-old is outrageously talented. He's also a rock-solid dude, judging from a video going viral on TikTok.

*RELATED: Country Music Star Goes Viral Rocking Cowboy Hat In Awesome Photos*

Wyatt Flores verbally lights up heckler.

The "Don't Wanna Say Goodnight" singer was recently performing in Texas when a fan suffered a medical emergency in the crowd, according to BroBible. The young country singer stopped the show to make sure the person could get some help.

One fan in attendance didn't like the stoppage, and yelled out, "We got sh*t to do!"

"I don't like that attitude whoever said that in the front. You can piss off with that mindset. Dumbass in the front said, 'We got better sh*t to do!' F*ck you, dude," Flores immediately responded to the heckler complaining about *checks notes to make sure* someone needing medical help.

You can watch the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This was a 100% justified response from Flores. What kind of person complains about a show stopping because someone needs medical help?

That's horrible behavior and shows a lack of empathy. It's a concert. It's not more important than a person suffering a medical incident.

Flores made the correct decision to stop the show to make sure help could get to the man or woman struggling.

He then put the cherry on top by absolutely annihilating the heckler with a well-placed "f*ck you" and "dumbass."

Props to Flores for keeping it real. That's the kind of attitude you love to see. Let me know what you think of his comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.