The 80-Year Anniversary Of The USA Destroying The Nazis Is A Powerful Reminder Of American Power

Thursday marks the 80-year anniversary of Germany's unconditional surrender in World War II.

The Germans formally surrendered across all fronts on May 8, 1945 after years of brutal fighting across the continent of Europe.

The surrender came a little more than a week after Adolf Hitler's suicide in the Fuhrerbunker as Berlin burned.

The anniversary is a great opportunity to remember American military might.

It's the 80-year anniversary of WWII ending in Europe.

WWII is the most complex and bloodiest conflict in human history. The world has never seen anything like it before, and we've never seen anything like it over the past 80 years.

The fighting in Europe was nothing short of absolute savagery. The Eastern Front was particularly brutal. The Soviets lost an estimated 27 million people in the war. We're talking about a level of death that is difficult to wrap your head around.

While the Soviets carried the weight of sacrifice and fighting on the eastern front, it was America that carried the load in the west.

The United States opened multiple fronts against the Axis Powers in Europe. The granddaddy of them all was June 6, 1944, when Allied troops hit the beaches of Normandy.

The war didn't end until May 1945, but any shot the Nazis had of reaching a stalemate or breaking the Russian lines in the east came to an end the moment American boots hit the shores of France.

American farm kids armed with M1 rifles and Thompson submachine guns unleashed hell on the German military in Western Europe.

Let me put it as simply as possible:

We kicked their ass.

The Germans had no idea what hit them. They got a front row seat to American production power as waves of bombers, fighter planes and tanks bombarded the Germans across the front.

American air supremacy combined with overwhelming ground power pushed our forces all over Germany by early 1945.

Stop and think about that for a moment. The United States military was able to march across the continent into Germany roughly nine months after D-Day.

It was an incredible military accomplishment. The Germans really were stupid enough to believe they could fight a two-front war.

Instead, they got steamrolled in under a year after the bulk of American forces hit the continent, and the USA did it while fighting a major war against Japan on the other side of the world.

Let the 80-year anniversary of WWII ending in Europe serve as a blunt reminder to our enemies that our military will destroy any threat our great country faces.

Finally, I have to give a shoutout to my family member Connie Guilfoyle. He served as a navigator on a bomber and earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses - one of the military's highest honors - for his actions during WWII. He even survived getting shot down and was never taken POW.

Connie returned to Korea and was killed in action during a bombing raid into North Korea. A true legend of a man.

Let me know what you think about the anniversary of WWII ending at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and god bless the USA.