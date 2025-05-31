Vintage WWII Photo Shows American Bomber With Epic Logo: PHOTO

An incredible photo from WWII is gaining traction online, and it's awesome for history buffs.

World War II was the world's most brutal war. The world has never seen that level of devastation before, and we, hopefully, never will again.

One of the biggest parts of the war was the air campaign in Europe. American bomber crews applied insane pressure to German forces by regularly hammering them from the sky.

The bombing campaign remains one of the most impressive accomplishments of the war. It was a huge factor in breaking the back of the German war machine.

Vintage photo of American bomber in WWII goes viral.

Old Row shared an awesome photo of a B-26 bomber in WWII featuring some epic nose paint:

Ole Miss' Colonel Reb.

Check out the photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

After doing some quick research online, I found the Colonel Reb bomber belonged to a crew that was part of the 322nd Bomb Group, 449th Bomb Squadron.

It really doesn't get much cooler than the photo above. Nose paint was extremely common on bombers in WWII. It was a way for bomber crews - the most dangerous job in the war - to boost morale and create a specific culture for each plane.

It's also just badass. Imagine being a German fighter pilot and seeing Colonel Reb coming your way. They truly had no idea what they were up against.

The good boys of America brought the SEC with them to the skies of Europe. The bad guys truly never had a chance.

God bless the United States and all the heroes who fought in WWII. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: My family member Connie earned multiple Distinguished Flying Crosses as part of a bomber crew in WWII, and was later killed when his bomber was shot down during the Korean War. A legendary figure.