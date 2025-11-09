WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Left The 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Premiere Red Carpet In A Pile Of Ashes

Liv Morgan dropped jaws at the "Stranger Things" premiere and maybe a hint at her WWE return.

WWE superstar Liv Morgan has been lying low since suffering a shoulder injury back in June. She hasn’t been back in the ring since, and she hasn’t been providing her valuable contributions to pop culture either.

That all changed last week at the Stranger Things Season 5 world premiere on Thursday night in Los Angeles. She showed up to the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood and left the red carpet in a pile of ashes.

Liv's performance on the red carpet was elite. It was a reminder of what the WWE has been missing out on during her absence. It was also a chance for her to show that the time away hadn’t hurt her at all.

Mission accomplished on both of those. The Stranger Things red carpet never stood a chance. She's been bottling up her show-stealing energy for months now, recovering from her shoulder injury.

The results speak for themselves. From the looks of it, Liv's shoulder rehab has been going very well. Consider this step one in her much anticipated comeback.

Liv Morgan Proves the Comeback’s Already Started, Just Not in the Ring Yet

Liv was asked while setting the red carpet on fire and leaving it in a smoldering mess when wrestling fans could expect to see her back in the ring.

Are we talking months, are we talking weeks, or could her return be sooner? Whatever the plan is, she isn’t talking. She said about her return, Netflix reports, "I think that everyone’s just going to have to watch me."

As was evident at the premiere, there shouldn’t be any problems doing that. The return of the final season of Stranger Things is coming in three parts, with the first arriving on November 26.

Volume 1 is four episodes, which will then be followed by Volume 2, another four episodes, on Christmas Day. The series finale will then arrive on New Year's Eve.

If you're going the week of Thanksgiving followed by Christmas, then New Year's Eve to finish off your series, you better deliver.

I'm talking Liv Morgan on the red carpet level of delivering. Anything less will be another series ending in a huge disappointment.