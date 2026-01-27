WWE Star Appears To Condemn ICE, Following Minneapolis Shooting

WWE wrestler Becky Lynch appeared to have uploaded a video criticizing ICE following the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday.

At first, the video appears to show Lynch complaining about the ice in the city. Then it becomes obvious she is referring to the federal enforcement agency.

"I don’t like ice. I hate ice, actually. It’s very dangerous. Hurts people."

Other wrestlers have also weighed in on the national story.

AEW performer Brody King wore an "Abolish ICE" shirt during an event and partnered with Headlocked Comics to raise money for families allegedly affected by ICE.

However, with nearly 6 million followers and as arguably the most popular female wrestler of all time, Lynch is the most prominent figure in professional wrestling to speak out in support of or against ICE.

While we disagree with her premise that ICE is inherently "dangerous" and "hurts people," WWE and its parent company TKO have shown a willingness to allow employees to express political views of all sorts. Performers such as Lynch and CM Punk are openly progressive, while Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has appeared alongside President Trump at the White House on multiple occasions.

This is not the NBA or WNBA, where only one side of the political conversation is typically allowed. At OutKick, we have long argued that companies should either allow everyone to voice their opinions, regardless of belief, or restrict everyone equally.

As long as WWE applies that standard consistently, we have no issue with Lynch using her platform to criticize ICE -- even if we disagree with her message.