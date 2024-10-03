Is It Wrong To Plug Your Products While Your Fiancé Is In Labor Like Logan Paul Did?

Media personality, entrepreneur, and WWE Superstar Logan Paul and his model fiancé Nina Agdal recently welcomed a li'l bundle o' joy, but people are talking more about where Paul's focus was as Agdal went into labor.

While Agdal was gearing up to do the heavy lifting when it came to getting that kid out of there, Paul was trying to promote his Lunchables facsimile, Lunchly, on his Snapchat story, and people were not pumped about it.

While I'm sure Agdal appreciated her room being turned into a "vibe," on the surface I can see why people were upset… but I'm not going to lie, I respect the hustle Paul is putting on display here.

I don't have a kid, but if I did, I don't think I would be trying to sell pre-packaged lunch meat while they were being born.

However, that's only because I don't have a brand of pre-packaged lunch meat to sell. Otherwise, that kid would come out and we'd immediately throw an "Uncle Matt's Good Times Cold Cuts" (we can workshop the name) T-shirt and beanie on him as soon as possible.

READ: LOGAN PAUL RIPPED FOR SENDING CASES OF PRIME TO HURRICANE DAMAGED TOWNS

Is it perhaps not in the best taste? Perhaps, but I think you're off to a good start when your kid opens his/her/their/its/zem's eyes for the first time and the first sight they see is their old man working hard to support the family.

Even if that financial support comes from selling cold cracker-sized pizzas to school kids.

Also, let's not pretend that every important moment of the Paul-Agdal youngster's life won't include some kind of product placement, so why not hit the ground running?

I guarantee you, five years from now, that kid will be taking a first day of kindergarten photo in a Prime T-shirt.

Hey, Paul is just out there trying to support his new, growing family, and to me, that's admirable.

Those Lunchly bucks will pay for college if the kid doesn't decide to enter the family's YouTubeing/snack-hocking/professional wrestling/boxing/sports drink business.