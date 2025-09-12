WWE Announces That WrestleMania 43 Is Headed To Saudi Arabia

It's the first time WWE's biggest event will take place outside of North America

WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas is still months away, but we already know where we're headed for WrestleMania 43 in 2027, and for the first time, the WWE's marquee event will be held outside of North America.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

On Thursday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque — alongside head of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority HE Turki Alalshikh — announced that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"WrestleMania is already the biggest date on the wrestling calendar and this announcement marks a significant moment in our partnership with WWE," Alalshikh said in a statement. "We deeply respect the legacy of WrestleMania and the global prestige it holds among wrestling fans around the world. As part of Riyadh Season in 2027, our vision is to elevate this iconic event to unprecedented heights and deliver a WrestleMania unlike anything the world has ever seen."

Riyadh season is an annual global entertainment festival that lasts for several months. However, Saudi Arabia has a history of hosting WWE premium live events. The country hosted Night of Champions just last June, and is slated to host another major PLE, the Royal Rumble, next year.

The General Entertainment Authority has spent hundreds of millions of dollars as part of a 10-year deal to host WWE events. Riyadh Season sponsorships can also be found in the ring at some events.

"HE Turki Alalshikh and GEA have made a massive impact on the world of sports and entertainment. They have been phenomenal partners to WWE and we look forward to working with them to bring WrestleMania 43 to new heights," Triple H said.

No official date for Wrestlemania 43 was given; the event typically takes place in April.