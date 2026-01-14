WATCH: Couple Gets Married On Southwest Flight, Traps Flyers In Bathroom Nightmare

Won't someone think of the people who ate a burrito in the terminal?!

Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the best days of your life. However, that's not supposed to come at the expense of your guests, and especially not at the expense of fellow travelers who just wanted a reasonably priced flight.

That's why one couple who decided to get married on board a commercial aircraft — while blocking the bathroom — may have found the worst place to tie the knot.

A TikTok video recently went viral showing a couple getting married on board a Southwest flight.

That's an odd choice, but I get it to some degree. Southwest is, as far as I'm aware, the only airline that uses a heart as its logo.

Heart. Love. That makes a little sense, right?

But what doesn't make sense to me is taking all of your fellow passengers hostage and blocking the front lavatories so you can say your I do's.

Yes, congrats to Tina and Roger, but there had to be a better way.

First of all, I would have no problem sitting there with earbuds listening to a podcast or watching a movie on my phone because Southwest is too cheap to put screens in the back of the seats.

I didn't ask to be at this wedding. I'm just trying to get from A to B as cheaply as possible.

But the other thing I won't stand for is bathroom blocking.

Sure, the rear lavatory is available, but we all know that airplane bathrooms are "break glass in case of emergency" bathrooms.

I mean, unless you're flying an airline like Emirates, where the toilets clean you up, massage your cheeks, and tell you jokes or whatever, no one wants to visit the airplane bathroom unless it's an absolute emergency. I go out of my way to make sure I don't have to use one when I fly, managing my food and beverage intake more closely than a fighter who is trying to cut weight.

But nature calls, and emergencies happen because not everyone is as tuned into their internal plumbing (or as handsome) as I am.

Sure, a bowl of chili and a Guinness from the weird generic Irish pub that's in every airport might sound like a good idea, and it is, so long as you're not about to climb into a metal tube with hundreds of strangers that will then soar several miles in the air at hundreds of miles an hour.

In that case, a glass of water and a turkey sandwich is the move.

So, I promise you that someone toward the front of the plane was in agony while Tina and Roger were being wed.

Sure, they could've straight-legged it 27 rows back to the rear lavatory, but at that point, you may as well climb Everest; it's such a dangerous move.

They just had to sit there, grit through the pain, and pray that Tina and Roger had at least one shred of mercy in them and didn't write their own vows.