Worst Friend Ever Went To Her Friend's 21st Birthday Party & Hooked Up With Her Dad

Your 21st birthday party is supposed to be fun. You've made it to the legal drinking age, and it's time to celebrate that fact by seeing how much alcohol you can handle.

You're not supposed to be worried about what your friends are up to. This is your day, it's your party. They're supposed to be happy for you and not trying to hook up with your boyfriend or relatives.

One woman's friend didn’t get that memo ahead of her 21st birthday party. She hooked up with her friend's dad at the party and took to a Facebook group to find out if she is a bad person for doing so.

The 19-year-old ignored the fact that it was her friend's birthday, and she ignored the 30-year age gap she had with her friend's 49-year-old dad. Now she sees a future with him.

She wrote in an extremely long runon sentence, "Last weekend I went to a friends birthday party it was her 21st I'm 19 her dad was home I was having shots with her dad 49yr old we got a bit drunk and ended up having sex around the back of the house does this make me a bad person?"

I know what you're thinking, besides the fact that that was an insanely written sentence, that sounds romantic. Well, you're not alone there. The 19-year-old thinks so too.

She added in much shorter sentences, "I really like him tho I could really see a future with him. What do I do?!?"

Now some of the sensible people in the Facebook group felt that she had been taken advantage of by her friend's dad. That's a reasonable position to take, but do we have to rain so hard on her parade?

The woman didn’t receive much support from the Facebook group for hooking up with her friend's dad

One of those dumping on her responded, according to the Daily Mail, "You can see a future with this man based on what? Doing shots and getting it on in the back yard?"

Every love story starts somewhere. I'm sure there's a happily ever after out there that started by taking shots and hooking up with a friend's dad in a backyard.

Admittedly, it makes her a bad friend. You could argue, it makes her the worst friend ever. But it also makes her a dreamer.

Another in the group pointed out, "I am also willing to bet that the daddy doesn't see a future with you, just the fun of a young chick."

Comments about lost friendships and seeking professional help didn’t hit home quite as hard as this one did. The person wrote, "So your friends dad took advantage of you when you were drunk? He sounds like a creep. Not normal at all."

Well, there is that. Scratch the whole romance thing and stay far away from that guy, unless he's loaded. That changes the situation slightly.

Is there enough in the bank account to overlook his drunken creepiness? That's a question you have to look inside for the answer to.