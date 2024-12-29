Alica Schmidt Does A Bikini Recap Of Her Favorite Beaches That She Visited This Year

Alica Schmidt had herself a year both on and off the track. She made it to the Summer Olympics, competed for her country, and got to join an elite club because of it.

But this multi-talented athlete with 5.7 million Instagram followers also did some damage on social media with vacation content that was second to none.

Schmidt wasn’t nicknamed the "World's Sexiest Athlete" because she couldn't hold her own in a bikini. She earned that title, and she did so with some incredible work on social media.

Incredible work that continues to this day. On Saturday, with the end of 2024 right around the corner, the German runner decided it was time to recap her year.

She could have looked back at her year on the track, but she chose instead to share a bikini recap of her favorite beaches that she visited throughout the year.

Schmidt listed them as Sicily, the Maldives, Cape Town, Koh Phangan and the Bahamas.

Alica Schmidt is pushing herself out of her comfort zone next year

What a year at the beach for Alica Schmidt. In November, the 400m sprinter revealed that she was pushing herself following her appearance in Paris.

"After Paris I tried something new and ran a 800m & 600m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone. Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means…," she wrote on Instagram.

"I’m going for it next year 👀 I‘m on my way to my first high altitude training camp where I’ll join an international 800m group to train alongside great athletes where I can learn a lot. I‘m super excited for this new challenge and what it will bring ✨ (I‘m also going to run the 400m but focus more on the endurance part in training for now) Let this journey begin .. xoxo."

Is she up for pushing herself out of her comfort zone off the track? Is she going to be "going for it" content-wise in the new year?

There's been no such announcement, as far as I'm aware, but it would be only fitting that Schmidt had her content game keep up with her development on the track. Here's to another strong year on and off the track.