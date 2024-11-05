Alica Schmidt Joins An Elite Club With Olympic Rings Tattoo

Alica Schmidt is back on the track after an off-season spent firing off some of the best vacation content around. If medals were handed out for her content, she would have filled her trophy case with gold.

She put the Olympic drama behind her in the process.

While there was some drama surrounding her German Team as it failed to advance to the final in Paris, it's not an experience she wants to forget entirely.

worlds sexiest athlete alica schmidt olympic tattoo

MUNICH, GERMANY - Alica Schmidt of Germany prepares to compete in the Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 - Heat 2 during the Athletics competition on day 9 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark on August 19, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The World's Sexiest Athlete's appearance at the Summer Games allows her to join an elite club. Not only is she one of the select few who have competed, but she is now a member of the Olympic rings tattoo club.

Alica first teased that she had something in the works with an Instagram Story post that included a caption that read, "About to do something.." She followed that up with more posts of her receiving her new ink.

This will be her only tattoo. She added, "My first and only tattoo" along with a video of the tattoo artist doing her thing on the Olympian's hip.

athlete alica schmidt olympic tattoo

(Image Credit: Alica Schmidt/Instagram Story)

Alica Schmidt is now a member of the Olympic rings tattoo club

Alica showed a closeup of her new ink, which turned out "exactly how I wanted it." The road to the Summer Olympics in 2028 starts now.

The 25-year-old has an Olympics on the track under her belt, she now has the rings tattoo, and the games will be held in Los Angeles.

Everything is lining up perfectly for Alica Schmidt ahead of the upcoming games. She's going to head in with more experience and several more years of building her brand.

Buckle up, it's going to be quite the ride before 2028 arrives.

