'World's Most Beautiful Soccer Player' Sent Packing After Admitting She Hates The Sport Sometimes

Croatian soccer player Ana Maria Markovic, who has somehow managed to fall off of the radar despite being handed the "World's Most Beautiful Soccer Player" title a couple of years ago, is back in the headlines after being sent packing by her team.

The 25-year-old mutually parted ways with the Portuguese soccer team SC Braga after just half a season. The news comes after the part-time model, who once tried to fight the "sexy" label, said "Sometimes I just hate football."

How could Ana do such a thing? Remember when she was telling anyone and everyone who would listen that she wasn’t going to quit soccer in order to model full-time?

Well, there's a reason she admitted to sometimes hating the sport she plays. In the TikTok video where she made the admission, she and her boyfriend, soccer player Tomas Ribeiro, were parting ways.

It seems pretty obvious that being apart from Ribeiro is the reason she said she hated soccer. It doesn’t appear to be the endless running up and down on the field with almost no action and/or scoring that was behind her statement.

Ana captioned the clip, "Good luck bubi, you will do amazing and I can't wait to see your games."

Did the comments play a part in the decision to part ways? If it did, the team and Ana haven’t said so. A statement from SC Braga simply read, "SC Braga informs that the Club and Ana Maria Marković have terminated, by mutual agreement, the contract that united the two parties."

Ana Maria Markovic isn't calling it a career on the soccer field yet

"The Croatian international played four games for the Gverreiras do Minho in her debut season in Portuguese football," the statement continues.

"SC Braga thanks you for all the dedication, commitment and professionalism with which you have always represented the Club and wishes you all the best in your professional and personal future."

Ana shared a similar statement, noting that things didn’t work out as planned, while thanking her teammates.

Ana Maria Markovic's journey continues, and she's excited about what's next. This wasn’t a retirement announcement, and she's not turning her back on the sport she sometimes hates.

I haven’t checked the rule book lately, but I'm assuming you can't keep the title of "World's Most Beautiful Soccer Player" if you're calling it a career. She's not ready for that yet.

She has some more running around on the field to do. Until then, she's starting a new chapter from a new home and that means free time for TikTok, and we can only hope for a visit or two to the beach.

Best of luck to the "World's Most Beautiful Soccer Player" as she takes that next step in order to retain her title.