'World's Hottest Speed Skater' Jutta Leerdam Officially Off Market After Jake Paul Proposes

There's bad news for anyone holding out hope that Jutta Leerdam, known to many as the "world's hottest speed skater" thanks to OutKick's Culture Department, was going to hit free agency anytime soon.

The 26-year-old Dutch long-track sprinter is officially off the market after YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul popped the question on Saturday.

The two shared the news on Instagram via a joint post, which showed an elaborate setup for the surprise proposal, because part of the deal these days is playing to social media.

The bigger and more elaborate, the better. The same goes for the engagement ring, where Paul appears to have put plenty of the money he's earned boxing over-the-hill fighters to good use.

The dual announcement post reads, "We’re engaged💍🕊️🤍we can’t wait to spend forever together🥹."

Jutta Leerdam adds a giant rock to her ever-expanding trophy case

Over on X, Paul shared a picture of Leerdam jumping off the ground in response to the proposal, and added, "No better feeling than finding a person who jumps two feet in the air with heels on when you ask them to spend their life with you. I won."

The couple was back on Sunday, sharing more from "the most magical day" of their lives with a video of the proposal from blindfold to a post-proposal celebration.

Paul might feel like a winner here, but nobody wins like his now-fiancée does. The seven-time world speed-skating champion has had a solid couple of back-to-back weekends.

Leerdam just added an enormous engagement ring to her collection after leaving the World Speed Skating Singles Distances Championships last weekend in Norway with a gold, silver, and bronze medal.

Congratulations are obviously in order for the two of them.

I may root pretty consistently for Jake Paul to get knocked out when he steps in the ring, but that doesn’t mean I don’t think he deserves happiness.

Of course, he does, and he's evidently found it with Jutta Leerdam.