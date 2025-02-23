Woody Harrelson Eviscerates 'Evil' Anthony Fauci On 'The Joe Rogan Experience'

Count Actor Woody Harrelson among the people who thoroughly despise Anthony Fauci.

The "Hunger Games" and "No Country For Old Men" actor went on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Saturday to discuss what they both want America’s health system to look like in the future. Harrelson said that recently confirmed United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy was a "heroic" man who "cares deeply" about solving America’s numerous health issues.

However, he had a far less positive opinion of Fauci. While most of us know him as the guy that started all the fear-mongering and lying about the severity of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines for the disease, Harrelson has another reason for hating the doctor.

Fauci pushed the AZT vaccine in the 1980’s to combat the AIDS outbreak. It was the first antiretroviral drug for the disease , but Harrelson said it had deadly effects on many of his friends.

"And so they started using that again, and I don't know how many people got killed. That killed friends of mine. AZT was very toxic and they finally had to yank it. And now they use different chemical cocktails, but like, Fauci did some extraordinarily evil s–t... and he knows what he did," Harrelson said.

Harrelson obviously doesn’t have a high view of the doctor, and nor should he. However, Fauci will not face any legal repercussions in the immediate future, as former President Joe Biden pardoned him just before he left office.

But whether his bad reputation comes from the AIDS outbreak or the COVID pandemic (or both), it's a good thing that he won’t be in charge of making medical decisions for the country anymore.