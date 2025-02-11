Women's Magazine Calls Super Bowl Booing Of Taylor Swift 'Chilling' And Blames Trump's Sexism

According to the women's magazine Glamour, the booing of Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl felt "bigger than the game" itself. In the article, the author tries to explain how "Taylor Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl was even more chilling than you think." And it's all the fault of Donald Trump's and his misogynistic ways.

This one is going to take a bit to unwrap.

"Since Donald Trump took office, there have been several times I felt chilled by the rapid increase in misogyny seeping in our culture. But watching Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX booed by a crowd of thousands on Sunday night was a new low," began Stephanie McNeal, the magazine's senior editor.

"Perhaps the moment would have felt less visceral if not for the fact that less than an hour earlier the crowd had exploded—this time with applause—to see Trump on that same screen. As an image of the president, stonefaced and standing in a salute, was shown to the crowd during Jon Batiste’s national anthem performance, the roar of approval and cheers was deafening (of course, there were those in the crowd who booed the president and cheered for Swift as well, but from my vantage point, it was clear what the overall sentiment was)," she continued.

"To me, the disparate reactions felt like a message. That the Super Bowl, one of the biggest cultural events in the country, has been reclaimed by Trump and the type of toxic masculinity he appears to be the beacon of. And he and his supporters seem to be living for it."

Got all that?

At this point, you might wonder if Ms. McNeal wrote the piece as satire. Was she mocking the overly emotional leftist Swifties, still ailing from the rejection of their queen?

We asked McNeal the following question, but have yet to hear back: "Stephanie, I hope all is well. I am writing a story on your latest piece about Taylor Swift. I wanted to make sure you did not write it as a parody. You didn't, is that correct?"

We will take that as a no.

One of McNeal's points of emphasis was that the crowd did not boo Paul McCartney as it did Swift. Well, of course not. Why would they boo McCartney? He has no link to the team on the field.

Swift does.

The crowd didn't boo Taylor Swift out of disdain for women or an infatuation with misogyny. They booed her because she is the star girlfriend of the second most famous player on the team.

Moreover, the Super Bowl crowd was heavily pro-Eagles. Case in point: the Kansas City Chiefs players were booed more than Swift as they entered the field on Sunday.

The crowd also booed the Chiefs cheerleaders and even their fans on the Jumbotron. Take a look:

Oh, the chills.

Is Trump to blame for that too? Did Trump's toxic ways cause the fans to boo that old white dude wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey?

We have to assume that Ms. McNeal is not much of a sports fan. If she were, she would understand that booing is not "chilling." It's almost always in fun.

As Floyd Mayweather would argue, booing is a sign of respect. The much more insulting reaction is when a figure is shown on the screen and those in attendance respond without any emotion – as in they don't care.

Taylor Swift is not a victim.

Her Eras Tour grossed over $2 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour in history. She is cheered all over the world. We think she can handle a few drunken Eagles fans giving her the thumbs down.

This Glamour article is about as mockable as an ESPN article from last October in which the author claimed she felt "unsafe" at a WNBA game because a man wore a MAGA hat.

These people are such loathsome ghouls.