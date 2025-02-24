Women Are Covering Themselves In Glitter In Hopes Of Repelling Cheating Men

There's another obstacle out there for cheating men to overcome if they're trying to avoid being caught: glitter. That's right, single women have started covering themselves in it before going out, and it could be a real problem for those with enough love for more than one woman.

The layer of glitter they hope will repel married men. If the man is in a relationship already, he won’t get too close. That's a sign to the single ladies that he's taken.

If he ignores the glitter and gets close anyway, it will increase his chances of getting caught when he returns home and claims it was another slow night hanging with his buddies.

The cheating married man is doomed either way. He's already had to use a secret messaging app and turn off his location, and now he has to keep his eyes peeled for glitter too.

That and come up with a plan. How does he proceed when he spots the glitter, and what does he do if any gets on him if he's trying to avoid it?

As if it wasn’t already hard enough for the cheaters. Throw glitter on top of it all. A wrong move here could be just as detrimental as any other way he could get busted.

A TikToker gave a behind-the-scenes look at the application of the glitter prior to a first date with someone she wasn’t sure was single.

Single women are making it harder for married men to cheat with the use glitter

Dalia Grande wrote, "Going on a first date bc I’m at the age where they could be married (married men HATE glitter)."

She added a "Just to be safe" caption to the video of her liberally applying the glitter from head to toe. It has more than 15 million views.

Dalia, in a follow-up video, claimed she covered herself in the glitter because this guy she was going on a date with claimed he didn’t have any social media and that he was in the Army.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he got a second date from her, even though he appeared to have passed the glitter test. He had some other issues.

But it wasn’t all for nothing. Thanks to the video, there are a bunch of people now familiar with the covering yourself in glitter trick.

"She’s protecting herself and helping other women out I’m here for it," one person wrote in the comment section, reports the NY Post.

"I hated glitter before I got married, but this is actually a pretty good idea, girl," someone else commented.

"That amount of glitter spray will repel married men, mosquitoes, bears and vampires," a third person wrote.