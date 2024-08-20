The Least Attractive Male Hobbies, According To Women

A new viral social media post is drawing lots of attention and guys are on the hot seat.

The "Least Attractive Hobbies for Men According to Women," graph purportedly shows a percentage of women that ranked what they consider loser activities and wow, do I feel called out. It's unclear where this poll is from, and it's very possible it's just a BS graphic someone made, but with hundreds of thousands of views so far, let's delve into it for fun's sake.

AN ABSURD LIST

An astonishing 90 percent of women say that it is not remotely attractive whatsoever for guys to play video games.

Now, I've dated my share of women throughout the years and I can attest to this - the only thing they like doing is occasionally playing Mario Kart or some sort of racing game at a party setting when everyone is pretty hammered drunk. Besides that, men are absolutely used to being yelled at to "Get off the damn couch!" at least once a week by their girlfriend or wife.

I'd imagine that this number is even higher now that nearly every single bro has purchased EA Sports College Football game that came out last month - the first since 2013. Hours upon hours have been wasted by men reliving their childhood video game days and trying to will a successful football season for their team this year via the X Box and Playstation joysticks.

Next, we have collecting figurines as a very unpopular hobby with the ladies out there. It's unclear if this also includes Funko Pop's, because if it does, I'm screwed as I just bought an Adam Sandler Billy Madison one as well as a Johnny Knoxville one to go along with my Green Power Ranger, Michael Jordan, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Babe Ruth and Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart. Oh, and Michael Scott from The Office because why not? Having a handful of Funko Pop's I don't consider myself a "collector" whatsoever, but I tend to agree with the women here that if you're scrolling through eBay at night looking for details on G.I. Joe figurines, you're probably heading towards that single life.

Also on the list of most unattractive hobbies for men includes magic tricks. Now this I don't get because EVERYONE loves when someone randomly starts doing magic at a party or at a bar. The thing is - they have to actually be good and not one of those people that pulls out a deck of cards and then screws up and has to do it all over again. You get one chance to not blow it and if you actually have some good tricks - hell, that's the way to a woman's heart, as far as I'm concerned. Maybe so many said they didn't like it because they know that other women would steal their man.

The same goes with Online Trolling at 75 percent. I feel seen on this one - everyone knows that the whole point of social media is to talk smack on others. Plus, many times it's the women that are more savage at it than men - it's straight up Mean Girls out there - just ask Caitlin Clark!

SPORTS BETTORS BEWARE!

Apparently, women are allowed to be on their phones scrolling through TikTok and Instagram and sending memes to their girl group chats, but guys, we had better stay off those DraftKings and FanDuel apps.

In the poll, 70 percent of women say they hate it when guys gamble. A fair argument if your guy is losing money (on the few bets that you are even aware of). The high number of women turned off by gambling could also be due to the fact that I've encountered: No matter how many times I try to explain what the "+" and "-" means in betting, it just never goes well. I've spent many Sundays during NFL seasons repeating how sports betting lines work, and usually it's to no avail.

POOR MODEL TRAIN GUY!

The rest of the list includes a variety of all sorts of random hobbies, including Building Model Trains, Taxidermy and Bird Watching.

As OutKick's fearless leader Clay Travis says, what the hell did the model train dude chilling in his garage ever do to anyone?!

I am shocked that only 50 percent of women find Bird Watching unattractive. Sure, it may sound cute and interesting on paper, but I don't know too many people who are actively excited about spending a Sunday afternoon going out and looking for birds. Something tells me that bottomless mimosas would do just fine.

And as far as taxidermy? Well, you're not only not bringing in women, but you're also a freak.