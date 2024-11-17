Woman's Husband Gets Upset & Accuses Her Of Strutting Her Stuff After He Dared Her To Go Topless

It's all fun and games until your wife takes you up on your topless dare. Then, all of a sudden, you're not so keen on the idea and start throwing out accusations as a way to cope.

What are you supposed to do? Blame yourself? That's never going to happen. It was your idea, and you encouraged it, but when it went down you started thinking it was a bad idea.

So, what do you do? You blame your wife. Before you know it, you have your absolutely innocent partner overthinking what happened and questioning whether she's an a**hole.

That's where this woman finds herself. She took to Reddit to attempt to make sense of it all.

She explained, "my hubby and i are in Germany rn and nudity is allowed in the spa and pool area. ive heard lots of people say before that nudity isn't sexualized here, but this hotel seems to have more of a party vibe and on a Friday, people r looking."

These two were taking in the atmosphere, and before you know it they were sucked in. This doesn’t sound like their scene, but the pull to join in on the party vibe got the best of them.

"I'd only been in a bathing suit here before last night, but i could tell my husband had been interested in me having my boobs out. There were a couple of girls lounging by us (both topless) and everyone else there, about ten people were all men," she said.

"My husband dared me to take my top off and make a lap to show off. I asked him if he really wanted me to, and he said yes. So i did it! Walked to get a glass of water, and came back."

Throw out a topless dare only if you can accept what happens next

Look at that. The married couple is branching out of their comfort zone and bonding over a shared experience. Isn't that nice? It was until she returned to her husband with her glass of water.

Her husband was "pissed off." Apparently, the other men enjoyed her topless lap a touch too much for his liking. Instead of taking that out on them, he didn’t blame them. It was his wife's fault.

She didn’t just take a lap. She strutted to get that glass of water.

The woman had no idea that she was strutting, calling it "completely unintentional" if she was. She wrapped herself up in a towel, and they immediately left the spa and pool area.

Confused, she couldn’t help but ask if accepting the topless dare made her an a**hole. She's definitely not an a**hole for accepting the dare.

Her husband is the a**hole for getting mad about the results. She's not even one for strutting. What was she supposed to do when everyone was checking her out?

The natural walk is out the window in that situation. The boobs are out and you're feeling the vibes. Her husband bit off more than he could chew here.

