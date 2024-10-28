Woman's Best Friend Asks To Swap Husbands

File the husband swapping conversation under the "conversations you don't spring on your friends." This is more of a topic you want to put some feelers out on first.

Unfortunately for a married mother, she was on the receiving end of having the topic sprung on her by her best friend. The awkward conversation has her second guessing whether she handled things properly.

The 32-year-old says she went to college with both her husband Joe and her best friend Natalie.

She and her husband have a one-year-old daughter and, after falling out of touch with Natalie for a few years after graduation, they now live near her and her husband, Jacob.

"Natalie was dating her now husband Jacob when we first moved to the city, and they went out of their way to include us in things and introduce us to their friends," she explained.

"The four of us became incredibly close, and I now consider them two of my best friends. It’s been special experiencing our twenties together and now transitioning to being parents and spouses."

Over the weekend, Natalie and Jacob came over with their two-year-old son for dinner. Nothing out of the ordinary for the group of friends. That was until the kids went to sleep and they had some drinks.

The evening then got interesting. She said, "At one point, Natalie asked if she could speak with me privately. We went upstairs to my room, and she asked if Joe and I ever considered ‘sharing.’"

The woman's best friend went for it, no easing into it, just a straight-up husband swap request

Not exactly understanding what her friend meant by sharing, she asked for some clarification. That's when she found out that Natalie and Jacob had been talking about opening up their marriage. Not only that, they want their pals to join them.

"She said that she wants to sleep with my husband and Jacob wants to sleep with me. At first, I thought she was joking, but she assured me she was being completely serious. She told me that she loves me and Joe together, but also thinks he’s a ‘smoke show' and wouldn’t mind sleeping with him for fun," the now concerned woman said.

"To be honest, this completely shocked me. Natalie and Jacob have always been pretty strait-laced, and I never thought they’d want to share each other. I told Natalie I wasn’t interested, and she said swapping partners is a good way to keep sex interesting and build trust. She also said it could be good for my relationship with Joe."

She feels like her relationship with Joe is great already, and they don’t need to swap partners to make it any better. She's hurt that her best friend wants to sleep with her husband, but doesn't have to worry because Natalie would "only do it if we were both okay with it."

Natalie thinks she's "being judgmental of her and Jacob’s sex life. I told her I’m not being judgmental of what they do, but also, I feel weird about the fact that she wants to bring me and my husband into it."

That seems like a reasonable enough response. This isn’t the sort of thing you spring on your friends. You're either into it or you're not. Naturally, Natalie left the house upset. How could her friend, not just any friend, her best friend, not let her sleep with her husband?

This married mom isn’t interested in sharing her husband with her best friend

She told her husband Joe all about the conversation and about how Natalie wants to sleep with him. He responded like an adult who doesn’t want to make his wife mad. He told her, "he doesn’t want his friend sleeping with his wife and only wants to have sex with me."

Nailed it Joe. The only person she's going to be upset with here is Natalie. However, she's questioning whether she overreacted to the husband swap request.

On the one hand, she's hurt that her best friend is thinking about her husband, but she also doesn’t care if her friends want to have an open relationship. What they do in their bedroom is their business.

That's a solid instinct when it comes to other people's bedrooms. There's no right or wrong here. But if this truly is her best friend, she shouldn’t have thrown out an immediate stiff arm, even if she doesn’t want to sleep with her husband or have her best friend sleep with her husband.

You pull the old, let me talk about that with him privately. We'll get back to you. Then, if you're still not down with the husband swap action, you politely say that you're not interested and run around and talk about them behind their backs to your friends and neighbors.

That's the grown-up approach. Who knows, you might even find your best friends an interested couple. It doesn’t have to be that complicated.