Woman Wants To Know If She's The A**hole For Wanting To Go To A Topless Beach With Her Husband

Does making a request to go to a topless beach with your husband make you an a**hole? There's nothing inherently obvious about such a request that would suggest so.

But we can't rely on that alone. We have to take a closer look. There's a reason this man's wife is asking such a question, and we've got to review all the facts.

Okay, we don't have to, but it's a Sunday in early August, and I'm of the opinion that, while I've got time on my hands, I'm going to make whatever I do worth that time.

I can't think of anything better than trying to figure out if a request to go to a topless beach somehow makes someone an a**hole or not. My gut is telling me no, but let's take a look at it.

The woman said on Reddit, "My husband and I are going to Europe next week and we're gonna be staying on the beach. I asked him if he'd be okay with me going topless and he said yes."

We're off to a good start here. There's nothing that jumps out and indicates anything out of the ordinary is going on whatsoever.

The couple is headed to Europe. They're going to be visiting a beach where going topless is allowed, and her husband is onboard.

Now to the reason she wants to go topless at the beach

She continues, "but I feel kinda bad because part of the reason I wanna do that is because I like the idea of other men seeing my boobs. Idk if that's really bad on my part, or just letting off [some] steam."

Now this is where she thinks things are going off the rails. She wants other men to notice her while admitting that "I wouldn't want anything to happen, and I wouldn't wanna talk to any other guys. AITAH?"

We got off to such a good start and then this. She seemed like she had it all together. They're going to be in Europe, at a topless beach, and she's going to be strolling around carefree without a top.

Where did it all go wrong? I'll tell you. It all went wrong when she started questioning whether she is an a**hole. She is. But not for wanting other men to look at her boobs.

She earned the title the minute she failed to recognize that her husband agreed to her being topless, knowing that other men might admire her gifts.

The trade-off is, of course, that he'll be doing plenty of admiring of others himself.