Married Woman Wants To Know If She's An A**hole For Showing Her Friend's Boyfriend Her Boobs

A night of fun with friends went sideways when a woman took her friend up on an offer during an innocent game of truth or dare. The friend became upset, threw out an insult, and then promptly left with her boyfriend.

The married woman explains that she was hanging out at her place with her husband, her friend and her friend's boyfriend. The group had enjoyed a few drinks, got a little tipsy and, for whatever reason, started playing truth or dare.

I guess spin the bottle or seven minutes in heaven weren't options. Anyway, back to the game of truth or dare. The woman's friend dared the woman to show her boyfriend her boobs.

A harmless dare really. The woman said, "I looked at my husband, and I always go topless on our Europe trips so he was fine with it."

After receiving the go ahead from her husband, she proceeded to go through with the dare. She continued, "So I looked at her bf, and pulled up my shirt and gave him a good view of my boobs for probably like 10 seconds."

Ten seconds seems like an appropriate amount of time to fully satisfy the dare. No big deal. Her friend's boyfriend got to see her boobs. Let's keep the party going, right?

Things Go Off The Rails Quickly During This Game Of Truth Or Dare

Well, not exactly. The married woman's friend had other plans. She wasn't happy that her boyfriend was treated to 10 seconds of another woman's boobs. Seriously? Seriously.

The friend, the one whose idea it was in the first place, was angry that the married woman had gone through with the dare. She wasn't serious about the boob flash of her boyfriend going down.

"My friend was PISSED," she said. "She told me she was just joking and wasn't actually expecting me to be 'such a slut,' and they left right after."

What an unforeseen turn of events. I wasn't even there, and I'm confused by how this could have possibly ended with the friend and her boyfriend leaving after she went through with the dare.

The married woman, even more confused about the situation than I am, did the only logical thing she could think of. She turned to Reddit for answers.

She asked, "I get that I'm probably an idiot, but aitah?"

I understand that what took place was disorienting, but there's no chance that the married woman is the a**hole here. She received a dare, got approval from her husband, then flawlessly executed said dare.

The friend, who sounds like a delight by the way, is hands down the a**hole. Everyone knows you don't throw out "joke" dares during a serious game of truth or dare.