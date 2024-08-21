Woman Reportedly On Wanted List For Streaking, Arrested After She Jumped On Stage & Performed With Macklemore

Here's the latest reminder that you can't trust anybody. Not even a group of people who share your musical taste. A Slovakian woman at a music festival over the weekend found this out the hard way.

She attended the Lovestream festival in Slovakia and when presented with an opportunity to hop on stage and perform with Macklemore, she took it.

Why not? She may have been on a wanted list, but she was with people she should have been able to trust. That trust in her fellow festivalgoers led to her arrest.

The Slovakian police took to Facebook to share how she was outed and captured. A portion of the post reads, "The woman immortalized this experience and boasted about it on a social network, which did not escape the attention of an observant citizen, who at the same time follows the site of the Interior Ministry Wanted List."

An observant citizen is an interesting way to say snitch. It's one thing if you're taking a hardened criminal off the streets, this situation is hardly that.

The post continues," He recognized the woman and found out that he had just seen her on the above-mentioned website and informed the police immediately."

Can't a woman at a music festival jump on stage and perform in peace anymore?

Officers let the woman finish her performance with Macklemore before arresting her. According to Newsweek, she was identified by Slovakian media as a 24-year-old bartender that reportedly ended up on the wanted list for not paying a fine after she went streaking topless during a soccer game back in 2019.

The media claimed she was part of the staff during her heroic streaking incident. She was arrested, reportedly spent the weekend in jail, and ended up with a fine of 800 Euros ($890) - which she is accused of not paying, thus landing her on the Slovakian wanted list.

Who knew that not paying your streaking fine made you a wanted woman? Also, who knew Macklemore was still performing?

I know he had some hits back in the day, but in my opinion, his work fell off almost immediately. Nothing he's done is better than Thrift Shop.

The festival also included 50 Cent, Rita Ora, and Tiësto as main stage acts.

Be honest. What were you more surprised by? The woman jumping on stage to perform despite being on a wanted list? Or by the fact that Macklemore is still performing? sean.joseph@outkick.com.