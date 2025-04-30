Woman Wakes Up One Day & Realizes 'Apparently I'm A Cougar Now'

It's something that everyone of a certain age goes through. One day you're going through life like you've done for more years than you realize when it hits you, you're not in your 20s anymore.

You might be pushing 40. You still look and feel great, but the fact remains, you're not the spring chicken you once were. If you're still living the single life in your late 30s, some of your older friends are replaced with younger ones.

These "older" friends have moved on, started families, and can’t run around like they used to. Meanwhile, you wake up one day and come to the realization that there's a chance you're becoming a cougar.

A 38-year-old who goes by the screen name Miss Dream Weaver found out recently that the man who has caught her eye is only 22. Suddenly she's feeling old and questioning whether she's turned into a cougar.

"This shit makes me feel old," she wrote on Reddit. "I (f38) found out im old enough to be my crushes (22) mother. I dunno what else to say. I knew he was young, but the heart crushes where it will."

Miss Dream Weaver receives some support after realizing she might be turning into a cougar

Let's pump the brakes a little here. Technically, she's old enough to be his mom, but it's not like she's pushing 50. Granted, it's not where she thought she would be this close to 40.

She probably pictured a minivan full of kids on her way to soccer practice. The universe had other plans. The crush on the younger man isn’t fading with time, she's dreaming about him, and is certain he's into her.

"I feel like this issue might be made worse by the fact that he jumps when he sees i need something and gets a goofy smile at moments. Cant bring his eyes up to meet mine cause they got stuck on something lower," she wrote.

"For the record, i wouldnt have any regrets if something happened (provided he isnt committed. He used to talk about a significant other but hasn’t mentioned her in a while, and a third party who is pretty sure he isnt tied down anymore). I just needed to confess that i would jump his bones."

Mission accomplished if all Miss Dream Weaver here, if that is her real name, wanted was to confess. She got a little more than that with some support for her beginning stages of transformation into a cougar.

One supporter wrote, "Men do this all the time with younger women and no one bats an eye. I don’t get the double standard. He’s more than legal. If anything were to happen, it’s not like it wouldn’t be consensual. Enough said. People who have issues with this are probably projecting their own insecurities."

"Listen it’s never bad to be a cougar … older women are where it’s at," another added. "Excuse me if I word any of this wrong but go off: that’s every 20-25 year olds dream lol make it come true tiger."