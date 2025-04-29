Woman Upset After Receiving Inappropriate Text From Technician Who Performed Her Brazilian Wax

Your first Brazilian wax is supposed to be a magical experience. Does it hurt? Physically, yes, although the level of pain associated with the hair removal service varies from person to person.

The experience is not supposed to hurt spiritually. For one young Australian woman getting her first Brazilian wax came with a side of an upsetting text after all was said and done with the hair removal.

Sarah Button, 27, was informed by the technician who performed her waxing that future visits for a Brazilian wax were going to cost her more than the one she had just paid for.

Was there a first-timers discount that she had just cashed in? Nope. The reason for the $5 or $10 increase was "for the size of the area."

As if her first Brazilian wasn’t painful enough. Button had just learned that she had an area of waxing worthy of an extra charge. And she had learned this through a text message.

"Thanks hung, just in future I’ll have to charge you a little more for the size of the area I hope that makes sense! nothing crazy like $5-10 extra," the text message read.

In a complete state of shock, Button replied, "No worries."

Brazilian wax experience hurt in more ways than one

After the initial shock wore off, she decided that she did have some worries and shared the text on social media, which led to her discussing the matter with news.com.au.

"It made me feel initially a bit sad and confused and ashamed but that quickly turned to anger and I was just pissed off about the whole thing," she told the Australian outlet.

"Mostly pissed that there wasn’t any mention of it during the consultation or the actual appointment or anything. Like it wasn’t until I’d gotten home that I got the message."

She's absolutely correct. She should feel pissed that this wasn’t brought up mid-waxing. If you can't trust the person giving you a Brazilian wax to see something, say something, who can you trust?

Here Sarah Button is trusting you with her first ever Brazilian wax, and you wait until she gets home to send this disgusting text message? That's as unprofessional as it gets.

You have to be able to trust those waxing your pubic region.

We can only hope for the sake of the waxer's future clients that Button did the right thing and sent a message by booking her next visit with a rival waxer.