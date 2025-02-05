Woman Takes Her Clothes Off & Jumps On Cop Car In Iran To Allegedly Protest Crackdown On What Women Can Wear

Let's head out to Iran where one brave young woman decided to strip naked and jump on top of a cop car parked along a busy street. She's allegedly protesting a new bill in the country which promises to crackdown on what women can wear.

The incident is reported to have taken place in Iran's second-largest city, Mashhad. A video of the woman's alleged protest has gone viral and shows her completely naked standing on the hood of a cop car with its doors open and lights on.

In the clip, she appears to be talking to officers before taking a seat on the vehicle's windshield. The video cuts off after she raises her hands a few times and one of the officers makes his way to the back of the car.

Here I thought cop cars were for twerking on. They can evidently also be used to conduct a form of naked protest on top of. Who knew?

Several posts on social media suggest, according to The Sun, that the woman decided to take her clothes off and jump on a police vehicle to protest against a proposed crackdown on what women can wear.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Getting naked and jumping on a police car is an effective form of protest

There's reportedly a new bill floating around that would tighten up restrictions on how women can dress and act in public. This protest, for instance, would violate the rules.

The bill states, reports The Sun, that anyone found "naked, semi-naked, or wearing clothing deemed improper in public" can be arrested and handed over to authorities with no questions asked.

To add a cherry on top of the oppression, those who refuse to comply could be banned from leaving the country and possibly banned from social media for up to two years if they post content that is determined to be inappropriate online.

The law hasn’t been passed by the Iranian government, but word on the streets is that police are already implementing it and cracking down on what women are wearing.

A man who claimed to be this woman's husband has reportedly told the local media that she's been taken into care, whatever that means.

Where's the fun in not being able to wear clothes "deemed improper in public?" This bill sounds like a real buzzkill.