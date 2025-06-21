Woman Sues Employer, Claims 'Chucky' Doll Gave Her PTSD

The woman missed two months of work due to her PTSD from the Child's Play doll.

A North Carolina woman is suing her former employer after claiming that she now has PTSD because her boss put a Chucky doll on her chair.

In the latest "you-can't-make-it-up lawsuit," filed, Debra Jones claims that her boss and coworkers purposely put a Chucky doll from the Child's Play horror movies on her chair, despite knowing that she had a fear of dolls. Jones would later claim that the Chucky prank affected her "disabilities," which include anxiety, depression and the autoimmune disorder vitiligo.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude

The former Truist Bank employee ended up taking two months of leave to deal with her medical issue, before then returning and being allowed to leave early to treat her autoimmune disorder.

However, after returning to work, Jones says that her coworkers began treating her differently around the office.

Uh, ya think Debra? You SUED THEM over a damn stuffed dol! Of course, everyone's going to think you're the group weirdo. No wonder no one wants to invite you to happy hour hangs! The fact you don't understand that proves that maybe you shouldn't have been in the job in the first place.

WOMAN CLAIMS CHUCKY DOLL GAVE HER PTSD

Jones was eventually let go after her boss singled her out for taking so much time off, adding that there were plenty of other coworkers "who also needed time off." Jones' lawsuit goes on to say that her manager told her she was being let go because she couldn't keep using her disabilities as an excuse, something that Jones' team claims is a Violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Jones was "subjected to discrimination and retaliation based on her being a qualified individual with disabilities," her lawsuit claims, and also mentions that she's seeking an undisclosed amount of compensatory damages.

LAWSUITS BEING HANDED OUT LIKE OPRAH WINFREY CAR GIVEAWAYS!

From suing McDonald's because (shocker!) the coffee you ordered was hot, to scary Chucky dolls, when did America become the land of the weak?

I don't know about the rest of you, but personally, if I was working and had a doll that I was scared of, I would proceed to destroy it, by cutting off its hair or more in the ultimate power move. That's how you get over something you're fearful of - you destroy it.

Or apparently, in 2025, you sue.

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow