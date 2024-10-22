Woman Ruins A Family BBQ By Exposing Her Husband's Affair With His 'Girl Best Friend'

I'm going to get this started by firing off a hot take. It's almost always a bad idea to hook up with your best friend, especially if you're married. Okay, so not so much a hot take, but more along the lines of common sense.

Yet here we are with another case of someone making the mistake of thinking everything will work out. The man's wife took to Reddit to reveal how she found out that her husband was cheating on her with his "girl best friend" and how she exposed the affair to his family.

The 29-year-old woman had always been uneasy about her husband's childhood friend Megan. The two were very close and, despite her apprehension, she trusted her husband and "tried to be cool with it."

Megan spends time at their house, she texts the woman's husband constantly, and goes on family vacations. There was nothing to worry about, she was "practically a sister" according to her husband.

The in-laws had two very different approaches to their son's girl best friend. This, as she explained, complicated the entire situation.

"To make matters more complicated, my mother-in-law (58F) is amazing. She’s always had my back and has told me multiple times that if Megan made me uncomfortable, I should talk to my husband about setting boundaries," she said.

"On the other hand, my father-in-law (60M) has a very different attitude. He adores Megan and has always said that she’s part of the family and that I "just need to deal with it." He thinks my discomfort with their friendship is just ‘jealousy.’"

Then came the day when she noticed her husband was acting distant. He was coming home late and being secretive. It was time to take a look at his phone when he wasn't around. When she did, she found out that he and Megan had been having an affair for months.

She said, "I confronted him, and he admitted everything. He swore it was a mistake, said he loved me, and begged me not to leave him. I didn’t know what to do, so I stayed quiet for a bit, trying to process everything."

Woman exposes her husband's affair with his female best friend at the family BBQ

A couple of weeks after the discovery, it came time for a big family BBQ hosted by the in-laws. They went together in order to "keep up appearances." Megan was there floating around as if nothing had happened.

Despite this, the wife kept it all together. She was working through things with her husband, and they were trying to put everything behind them. That was until her father-in-law decided to scratch an old wound about how Megan was a part of the family and that she needed to get over her insecurities about that.

She couldn’t let that go. She explained, "I stood up, looked straight at him, and said, ‘You know what? I would get over it if she wasn’t sleeping with my husband.’ The entire table went silent."

"Megan’s face turned white, and my husband tried to calm me down, but I wasn’t having it," she added. "I told everyone exactly what had been going on—the sneaking around, the lies, the betrayal."

Understandably, that ruined the BBQ. The mother-in-law took her side and let her son and Megan have a piece of her mind. The father-in-law responded to the news by saying that she was "overreacting" and that "affairs happen."

He went on to tell the family that she was causing drama and blowing the affair out of proportion. So she did what everyone in her situation would do. She asked if she was the a**hole for exposing the affair in front of everyone at the family BBQ.

This one seems straightforward. Is she an a**hole for revealing her husband's affair to his family? Not a chance anyone, other than his dad, would say that.

But let's not fool ourselves here. She's still an a**hole. She could have exposed her husband's affair and done so to his entire family without ruining the family BBQ.

That was a step too far. Who would still be in the mood to overeat after news like that gets dropped? For that, she's an a**hole. That's not family BBQ type of news.