Woman Receives Payout After Blaming Police For Ruining Her Marriage By Playing With Underwear & Sex Toys

Officers played with her underwear and sex toys during a raid — the fallout cost one woman her marriage.

The last thing you need when you're having your home searched by the police is for them to start playing around with your collection of G-strings and sex toys. You want to talk about added strain on a marriage, that's the definition right there.

Nichola Carr, 51, received a payout from the Suffolk Police of £3,500 (nearly $5,000) after she claimed officers behaved like "children in a playground" during an October 2023 search of her home as part of a drug investigation into a family member.

The Essex woman says officers were throwing a G-string of hers back and forth and pulling sex toys out of a box she stored them in while joking that they were "sticky."

"They were taking the absolute piss! It was like they were children in a playground, the way they were acting. It was disgusting," Carr said of the officers who were playing with her private bedroom collection.

Obviously, the G-strings and sex toys had nothing to do with the investigation, and she complained about the officers' behavior. The Suffolk Police's professional standards department, reports Metro, found their behavior "unacceptable and unprofessional."

From G-Strings to Divorce Papers — The Raid Fallout

That's when she received her payout, which is nice and all, considering the officers initially denied they ever touched her sex toys. But it's a fraction of the total cost here.

How do you put a price tag on a marriage? Because, at the end of the day, it was a marriage that was lost due to a few officers who couldn’t control themselves around a woman's collection of sex toys.

Carr said that after the incident her marriage fell apart, and she blamed the trauma from the raid on her sex toys and underwear for the divorce. It "diminished" the once happy couple's sex life.

You really hate to hear that, especially when you find out that she wasn’t arrested as part of this police investigation, and it led to no charges or prosecutions whatsoever.

Hopefully, at the end of the day, the payout is enough for her to toss her old collection and restock with new items to help put this all behind her.