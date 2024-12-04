Woman Goes Viral With Wild Move On The Sacramento Kings Kiss Cam

The action in the NBA on the court might be unwatchable garbage. It's hard to argue with that. But off the court, the action continues to be some of the best in sports.

Everything from the cameras catching fans wearing tops holding on for dear life to a mom who is out enjoying a night without the kids making the most of her moment on a fan cam.

That's where the magic of the NBA is still found. There's no load management or relaxed defense being played. When the lights are the brightest, the fans continually produce.

There's no better example of that than what happened on Tuesday night as the Sacramento Kings took on the Houston Rockets. One fan in particular showed up ready for when the kiss cam came calling.

The cameras started scanning the crowd during the second quarter, looking for willing kiss cam participants. They got more than they bargained for when they found this innocent enough looking couple.

These two came prepared for the jumbotron. If it landed on them, she was going to simulate oral sex on him. That had been decided long before the camera put them up on the screen.

Kings fans in attendance enjoyed the wild kiss cam move

She knew it, he knew it, and everyone else was about to find out. They turn toward each other, she lets out an "ah, shit" then gets to work. The cameras couldn’t cut away fast enough.

The crowd loved it, social media made sure to grab it and share it. As you would expect from such NBA magic in the stands, the kiss cam footage went viral.

Is it the moment that turned the game around for the Kings? It's hard to say, but they were losing at the time to the Rockets by 9 and ended up winning the game 120-111.

A magical kiss cam moment turning a game around is one thing. Turning an entire season around is in all likelihood too much to ask.

The win was the 10th of the season for the Kings, who are 3-7 in their last 10 games and have 12th place in the Western Conference locked down right now.

Here's an extended version of the Kings kiss cam from Tuesday night and the viral moment that saved the otherwise uneventful break in the action.