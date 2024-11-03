Woman Goes Viral During Denver Nuggets Game For Breaking Out X-Rated Dance Moves On Fan Cam

Some of the best moments of an NBA season take place off the court. Who could forget the fan that went viral last season in the background of a Steph Curry golf shot celebration?

Not this guy. Nor did I forget about the fan who perfectly timed walking past Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during a playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Those two moments aren’t easily forgotten. But in both of those cases, the fans' strengths were caught on camera completely by accident. They put their best foot forward and showed up ready for anything.

The latest viral moment, from last night's Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets game, proves you can still intentionally make the most of your time on camera.

A few female fans were enjoying what turned out to be a 129-103 blowout win by the Nuggets. The fan cam was making the rounds when it spotted them dancing and what happened next was completely unexpected.

One of them decided to steal the show. The innocent-enough looking fan didn't take long to recognize that she was on the jumbotron. She briefly celebrated before breaking out her go-to dance moves.

Then, almost immediately and without warning, the woman's dance moves turned X-rated. She started simulating oral sex and did so for several seconds before the fan cam operator noticed.

This Nuggets fan made the most of her time on the fan cam

And just like that, the latest internet star was born. The video of the woman's eye-catching dance moves has more than three million views and counting. The comments on the video confirmed her star status.

Many speculated that she was a mom, but that didn't stop them from offering up their thoughts on her "skills." One said, "Her tinder profile just blew up."

Another added, "She’s def single… but not for long."

There are hundreds of other similar comments on the 17-second clip. Some appreciated her efforts more than others, "She’s on the back 9 leaving it all in the course."

If she is in fact a mom, you can’t blame her for having a good time. The kids are out of sight and out of mind, and it's time to let your hair down and have some fun.