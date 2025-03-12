Woman Gets Drunk During Night Out, Flirts With A Younger Man & Then Gets Upset That Her Husband Isn't Jealous

A wife's night out and her reaction to her husband not getting jealous when she brags about flirting with a younger man twisted the poor husband's brain into a pretzel.

He explained that his 39-year-old wife, who he's been married to for almost 10 years, went to a coworker's birthday on Saturday and left him at home with their two kids.

Nothing out of the ordinary there, some typical relationship stuff. This literally happens thousands of times every single weekend. A spouse goes out for a night out and leaves the kids at home with the other one.

It's no big deal. He watched a movie with the kids, played some video games, and ordered a pizza. A pretty standard night at home with just dad.

His wife enjoyed herself at the birthday party and came home "really late and drunk." That's when she started bragging about what she had been up to.

"As I was helping her get ready for bed, she started bragging about flirting back and forth with some 25-year-old guy and how she ‘still got it,’" the husband wrote on Reddit.

"I laughed and said, ‘Okay, drunk lady! Go to bed.’"

The next morning, his wife brought it up again. She hadn’t received the response she was looking for the night before. She wanted a blind fit of rage or something out of her husband.

The woman's drunk night of flirting with a 25-year-old wasn’t paying off with her husband as she had hoped

She told him again about how she had been flirting with a 25-year-old guy and said that she "almost went home with him." He's not the jealous type so he was able to laugh it off.

That didn’t sit well with his wife. Remember, she's flying high after a night of drinking and flirting with a younger man. She's under the impression that she still has it.

Her husband’s lack of jealousy upset her, and she ended up asking "Why are you not jealous? You think I’m too ugly or old to find anyone?"

Now, that's obviously not the case. If he had thought that, he'd already have hit the road. He responded, "No! You’re gorgeous and can find anyone you want!"

He continued, "I just know your type! You’re loyal! You’re not a cheater! Look at you! You came home to me and even admitted flirting, which, by your description, was harmless fun."

A very reasonable response to the situation and one that she didn’t like at all. She started being distant and, despite asking several times what he did wrong, he was lost.

His wife is ignoring him now and has him asking if he's the asshole for not reacting to the news that his drunk wife was flirting with a younger man with the jealousy she was looking for.

Props to her for turning this whole thing around on him. That takes a certain type of skill. What exactly does she want him to do here? Does she want him to fly off the handle and start punching holes in the walls like a lunatic?

That said, he is kind of an asshole. Marriage is about give and take. Show a little jealousy, even if you have to fake it. I'm sure she's done her share of pretending over the years. It can’t always be a one-way street.