Woman Gets Dragged By Comment Section For Leaving Two Cent Tip Because Waitress Called Her Husband Sweetheart

Has tipping gotten out of hand? There's certainly a case to be made for that. I went to a TCBY the other day and made my own cup of frozen yogurt while two employees watched and carried on a conversation with one another.

I then go to pay and there's a pop-up on the payment terminal asking if I want to leave a tip. For what? I did everything but ring it up.

There’s even a strong case to be made that I could have weighed and paid for the items without the employees pausing their conversation for 30 seconds. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t times when tipping is appropriate.

If you're at a restaurant with a waitress who is providing good service, you should absolutely leave a tip. And no, the waitress calling your husband "sweetheart" isn’t a reason to leave a lousy tip.

A TikToker by the name of Savannah disagrees with that. In a video that she posted and captioned, "Don't play with me," she leaves a two-cent tip because her waitress dared to call her husband "sweetheart" during the visit.

The two ended up with a $40 bill at the Maui Brewing Company Kailua in Kailua, Hawaii back in January. She showed herself writing in a zero on the tip line before adding two cents to the total, then signing the bill, "Don’t call my husband sweetheart."

Is calling a woman's husband "sweetheart" grounds to leave a miserable tip?

She obviously felt like that was a line that shouldn’t be crossed by the waitress and that she was in the right by leaving the insult of a tip in response. The comment section disagreed.

This appears to be a classic no-win situation here for the waitress. There's no doubt about it that she was going to find a reason not to tip.

The waitress couldn’t win. If she came up and didn’t say much to either of them beyond taking their order and asking them if she could get them anything else, that was going to be grounds for no tip.

Attempting to be nice and call the guy sweetheart wasn't going to work either. If Savannah thought TikTok was going to be on her side, she had another thing coming.

One of the first comments on the video got straight to the point, "I hope she f*cks your man."

Another commenter added, "insecure and BROKE. pick a struggle."

"Just say ur broke," another wrote.

Calling her out for being broke and hoping that her husband would end up hooking up with the waitress was a theme throughout. Someone wrote, "if you broke just say that."

Another person said, "hope she call and they get together 🥰."

"I hope she sleeps with your man and he tips her 30%," a slightly more creative commenter wrote.

Getting dragged in the comment section of her own video, l would expect, taught her nothing about tipping. She racked up more than 10 million views on the video.