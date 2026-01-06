Infamous Boston Slide Claims Another Victim, Leaves Woman Covered In Baby Oil

Someone might need to do something about this slide.

There are only two specific playground slides in the entire world I could identify if you gave me a police lineup of playground slides (I don't know why that would happen; maybe one held up a liquor store or something).

The first would be this monstrosity of a slide at the park near where I grew up that was made of metal and would sear the backs of your thighs like you were a human ribeye.

The other has come to be known as the "Boston Cop Slide" thanks to a certain viral video from 2023 showing a cop taking a trip down it with disastrous results.

So, as I was flipping through social media, I instantly recognized the slide and regret to inform you it has claimed another victim.

No one was hurt, but one woman's ass cheeks were left coated in baby oil… yes, I am still speaking of slide mishaps.

The video was posted to TikTok and shows a young woman going down the slide much faster than the cop who made it famous.

However, when she made it to the bottom, her bottom was glistening with enough baby oil to put P. Diddy in hysterics.

My favorite part is when you can hear her hit a patch of baby oil because it makes a squish noise that almost sounds like it was put in post-production.

It's a funny mishap, but man, that could've been disastrous. I mean, throwing some slippery baby oil on a notorious slide that has already claimed the dignity of one of Boston's finest. Shouldn't that have made it fast enough to break the sound barrier?

Whoever dumped a bottle of baby oil on that slide is a monster.

That video has gone almost as viral as the cop video (probably because it comes up if you search "woman's butt" and "baby oil," and, if you ask me, that's cheating when it comes to chasing a viral video), but fortunately, the woman involved is no worse for wear.

Her jeans, on the other hand?

RIP.