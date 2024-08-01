Woman Flashes Her Boobs At TV Camera During Olympic Tennis Match

Fans tuning into the Olympics for the Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins quarterfinal match on Wednesday got more action than they bargained for.

There was trash talk during the match, a shot to the stomach which momentarily dropped one of the athletes, and a heated post-match handshake. All that during a match that came to an end when Collins was forced to retire in the third set due to dehydration.

That would have been plenty of entertainment for one Olympic tennis match, but there was more action taking place in the stands. The fans in attendance in Paris were doing the wave when one fan decided to take her opportunity on TV to another level.

She took the break from the on-court action as an opportunity to flash her boobs at the camera. The woman, who appeared to be with her son and her husband at the time, initially smiled and waved when she realized she was on camera before having a light bulb go off in her head.

It was her moment and she knew exactly how she wanted to make the most of it. She lifted her shirt up to reveal her bikini top to all the fans tuning into the Swiatek-Collins match at home.

Flashing In The Stands Has Made Its Way To The Olympics

That's one way to spend family time at a tennis match during the Olympics. There was plenty of reaction to the flasher on social media by the more than 1.6 million who have seen the clip.

In between those upset by her move and a few tennis puns sprinkled in were a couple of comments by folks who recognize a professional when they see one.

One said, "Having a nice family outing at the Olympics and then Mom had to show her boobs again smh."

"Definitely not her first time doing this," another added. "Concerts, sporting events, church, this lady probably uses any opportunity to show them off."

She was just doing her part to lighten the mood. Mission accomplished for some at home, the two Olympians didn't get the memo.