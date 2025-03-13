Off-Leash Dog Attacked A Deer At Banff National Park, Owner Gets Fined: WATCH

There are few things that infuriate me more than dog owners who don't obey leash laws.

You're walking down a public sidewalk with your dog — just minding your own business — when here comes Fluffy the 20-pound demon spawn, yapping up a storm and sprinting straight for you. You feel your dog get tense on the leash as you scan the area for whoever this animal might belong to.

"It's OK, he's friendly!" Susan in a fanny pack yells with a wave from 30 yards away while she takes her sweet time to collect her runaway ball of fluff, who is currently nipping at your dog's ankles.

There are a number of reasons why leash laws exist in busy public spaces — to avoid accidents, to prevent dog fights and to ensure that all humans and animals in the area are safe and comfortable.

Which brings us to an unfortunate (yet avoidable) situation that unfolded in the Town of Banff, Canada, near the end of February.

A large off-leash dog attacked a male mule deer outside the Moxy hotel and latched its jaws onto the buck's antlers. A 40-second video clip of the incident shows the deer fighting to get free while the dog's helpless owner unsuccessfully attempts to regain control of her pet. At one point, the woman even grabbed the deer by its antlers.

It's a tough watch.

The current status of the mule deer is unknown, according to a statement from Parks Canada.

Town Of Banff Cracks Down On Off-Leash Dogs

This incident was entirely the fault of the irresponsible owner, who — like the hypothetical Susan we mentioned before — thinks Fluffy is a perfect angel and doesn't need a leash. Even if the dog normally exhibits perfect recall, an animal's behavior can be unpredictable in an unfamiliar environment, surrounded by wildlife he or she may never have encountered before.

Leashing your pets is also the law in Banff National Park.

"Keeping our pets on leash and under physical control at all times is the law, for both their safety and to care for the wildlife that live here," the park policy states. "Off-leash dogs can trigger aggressive behavior from wildlife such as grizzly bears and elk, or harm smaller animals."

Authorities ultimately tracked down the woman in the video and slapped her with a $300 fine under the Town of Banff's animal services bylaw for "harassment of wildlife." She was also required to purchase a $500 vicious animal license and now, in accordance with the law, must have the dog leashed and muzzled at all times while in public.

Just leashing the dog in the first place would have saved everyone a lot of headache — especially the deer.

