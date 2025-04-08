Woman Escorted Off The Plane After Not Being Able To Pay For Pringles

We've seen and heard about many people getting dragged off of planes in recent years, but I don't know that I've ever heard a reason as seemingly trivial as not being able to pay for Pringles.

Unfortunately, that's what appears to have happened to a woman in the United Kingdom.

According to The Mirror, Ann-Marie Murray was on a Ryanair flight from the Spanish island of Tenerife to Bristol in the United Kingdom when she got a hankering for some snacks.

The 55-year-old mother who works as a housing association worker decided that she wanted a Coke, a water, and some Pringles.

That's a solid airplane snack spread. Pringles are a good choice. I like the tube they come in, even if that means that the chips have to be the snacking equivalent of potato particle board.

Seeing as Ryanair is Ireland's answer to our Spirit, Frontier, and Allegiant airlines here in the States, the snacks and beverages meant that Murray had to shell out a cool £7 (or $8.95) for her food.

But here's the problem: most of these airlines won't take cash, so Murray tried to use tap to pay.

"I was doing my best to pay. I tried to tap and pay, but the machine didn’t work," she said. "They tried with another machine and when it still didn’t go through I offered to get cash when we landed but they said I couldn’t do that."

There are only two potential outcomes for this that make sense to me. The first is that the flight attendant just pretends the payment went through, gives Murray a wink, and boom, guess what airline she's flying next time?

Virgin Atlantic, but she'll at least check Ryanair.

The second outcome is that some other passenger just goes, "Here," and buys the lady her Coke, water, and Pringles.

Nope. At some point this became such an issue that the flight crew called ahead to Bristol's finest to show up to the gate with their whistles to escort Murray off that big metal bird.

"I was shocked when the police came onboard and we were asked to leave. It was so embarrassing. I had done everything I could to resolve it."

Fortunately, Murray said the police were much cooler than the flight crew, and they took her to an ATM where she was able to withdraw seven quid ("quid" is slang for British money) so she could pay her Pringle debt.