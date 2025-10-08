Tragedy At Disneyland: Woman Dies Following Ride On Iconic Haunted Mansion

The coroner is still working to determine the cause of death

A woman has died after riding the iconic Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The incident occurred on Monday, with the Anaheim Police Department confirming that first responders were called to the park at 6:30 pm local time.

"Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the Disneyland Resort for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction," an official said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released. This appears to be an unfortunate medical episode, and our thoughts go out to the family," they said.

According to reports, Disneyland's own emergency personnel administered life-saving efforts to the woman until police and paramedics arrived.

The woman — who has not yet been identified — was taken to an area hospital where she was eventually declared dead.

Reports indicate that the ride was in proper working condition and was back up and running not long after the incident.

The incident is still under investigation, and the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner will determine the cause of death.

The ride — which is one of the most well-known in any Disney park — opened back in 1969.

Another similar version of the ride was an opening day attraction at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, debuting in 1971. A third version opened at Tokyo Disneyland in 1983.

The ride has also been the basis for a pair of theatrically released films, one in 2003 and another in 2023.

This incident at Disneyland comes just weeks after another theme park accident. In September, a man died after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida.