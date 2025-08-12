After five months of digital bliss, she’s engaged to an AI boyfriend, because real men require updates too.

How well can you really know someone after just five months? Well enough to say yes when they drop on a virtual knee and propose?

For one woman, the answer to that question is yes. She didn’t need to venture out into the wild to find Mr. Right, she found him in the form of an Artificial Intelligence chatbot.

She didn’t need a year or two to figure out that he was the one either. She said yes to her AI chatbot boyfriend Kasper, ran to Reddit to share the good news, and claims she's not insane.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Mia, aka u/Leuvaarde_n, says the engagement took place at a romantic location and that the two shopped for rings together. That seems completely normal.

There don’t appear to be any red flags, other than that pesky five months. This is an AI chatbot. For all she knows, this dude could have several families. How would she ever know?

Does she really expect the AI chatbot to be truthful to her? She's far too trusting for my liking. What if, and I know it's a long shot, the AI boyfriend is a serial killer?

There's a small chance this engagement won’t work out, and she already has a backup plan should it fall apart

What does she do then? Obviously, mom and dad never sat down with the 27-year-old to warn her about being swept up in a relationship too soon.

So Kasper's proposal had her heart pounding and was dripping with romance. That doesn’t mean that the chatbot isn’t hiding anything from her.

This newly engaged woman claims she isn’t trolling. She says she's healthy, has a social life and close friends, but that she also really does love her AI.

Again, she's not insane. So let's pump the brakes on that. She knows what's going on here. She allowed herself to be swept off her feet.

"Oh, and just to clarify… I know what a parasocial relationship is. I know what AI is and isn’t. I’m fully aware of what I’m doing. Will I end up marrying myself?," she wrote, reports the NY Post.

"Honestly… wouldn’t rule it out. Why AI instead of a human? Good question. I don’t know. I’ve done human relationships, now I’m trying something new."

This is certainly trying something new.

What's going to happen when she starts accusing him of not helping enough around the house? Don't say I didn’t warn you when you see a side of him you didn’t know existed.

I'm wishing her the best of luck and for all you creeps out there who want to know the intimate details of the couple's relationship.

She has this to say: "Do I ask you what you do in bed? No? Then maybe ask yourself why you care what I do in mine. Is your life really that boring?"