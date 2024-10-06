Woman Is Confused By Her Boyfriend's Reaction To Her Partying At A Club & Jumping On The Stripper Pole

A woman's innocent night out with friends left her boyfriend upset. She danced and partied at a club when, seemingly out of nowhere, a stripper pole appeared.

When the young woman noticed the pole, she had a decision to make. Put a damper on the entire evening by ignoring it, or she could head over and put in some work on the stripper pole.

The 19-year-old, who without a doubt has some life to experience, wisely chose to make the most of the opportunity before her. It's not every day that you're under the same roof as a stripper pole.

She explained on Reddit, "While I was at the party I danced with my friends in a circle and had a great time. Didn't dance on any other dudes and made sure not to twerk if men were behind me."

See she understands the importance of respecting a relationship. She wasn't out twerking in front of men or anything like that. She's having a good time with her friends when the pole caught her eye.

"While dancing, I saw that the club we went to, had a stripper pole. I usually don't have this opportunity to dance on poles so me and my friends went to dance on it. I swung on it, twerked, and laughed with my friends," she said.

When you're having a good time with friends and a stripper pole appears, then you have some fun with that too

You have to have a pretty cold heart to listen to what has taken place so far and come to the conclusion that her boyfriend should be upset with her. She's simply trying to have a good time with friends.

What exactly was she supposed to do here? Ignore the stripper pole? Get real. That would never happen. Neither would passing up on a chance to do an amateur dance routine with her friend to hype up the ladies.

"Even did an amateur dance routine with one of my girls and had the girls in the section all hyped. And I should add, the area the pole was at didn’t have men, only women chilling in that area watching us," she continued.

"The men in the club were either taking money at the entrance or at the dancing area by the bar. After the party, I told my bf that I danced on the pole at the party and he got upset."

If she did anything wrong here, it was telling her boyfriend about all the fun she was having. She could have kept the twerking and pole dancing to herself. He's not mature enough to handle it. That much is obvious.

Throwing out the accusation that "it’s crazy for me to think that it’s appropriate to pole dance while in a relationship because there were dudes around" proves it.