Woman Who Charged $14k Breast Implants On Credit Card Has TikTok Fuming

Like millions of other Americans, you are fascinated by people who make completely stupid financial decisions.

People facing financial devastation is considered entertainment these days and it doesn't get much more entertaining than a woman who admits, on camera, that she's destroying her family's finances to buy things like $14k breast implants.

Houston married couple Megan, a 34-year-old flight attendant mother of two who doesn't like to work summers, and her beta husband, Garret, 36, who works in oil and gas (estimates he makes $120k a year), hopped on the Caleb Hammer "Financial Audit" show to go over their finances.

We wouldn't be here if these two had their shit together. They don't.

Let's start with an idea of how much money these two are making each month. In their August financial disclosure to Hammer, Megan and Garret said they made $8,677 in August. Megan says that number should be higher because she worked a little bit, but can't figure out how much she made.

As for expenses, they claimed to have spent $11,764 spent in August. The couple is $49k in debt. Garret has $289k in his 401k, but they're currently trying to pay off loans against the 401k, which disgusts the financial guru.

And then Hammer learns this fact about Megan. She financed her BREAST IMPLANTS, or lift, as she calls it.

Hammer nearly loses his mind.

Then, when Megan admits to opening an Apple Card and running up a $3,000 balance, she can't remember what she bought with the card. These two also admit to buying flights and a bunch of other crap and then making the monthly payments on the credit cards.

It's a total mess.

If you want to see a complete trainwreck, watch the full episode. Your head is going to explode, especially when Megan tells Hammer that she wants to buy a vacation place in Palm Beach, Florida.

This is a reminder that 63% of American workers can't cover a $500 emergency expense

In 2023, it was widely reported by financial websites that Americans don't have liquid cash. The message from that report couldn't have been clearer: When you see your neighbors and friends going on multiple trips each year to exotic locations and living it up on the beach, there's a very, very good chance they're charging that trip and barely paying off their credit card bills.

Like Megan.

TikTok loses its mind over the financed $14k breast implants/lift

Let's go to the comments:

leaving would be his best investment

She’s living like he makes like 300k a year or more not 120k

My brother, she’s talking like it’s owed to her! Time for you to run, not walk! It’s apparent who she is!

Could buy a lifted truck for sub 14k

I’m convinced he did this to use in court for the divorce. And is now realizing just how bad it is

14,000 just for a lift!!!!??!!?? damn girl just get a new set!!!???

uff ..this gets me thinking if I should spend 2000 in Dodgers ticket for the world series...........I will....

You get the idea. Megan either enjoyed being destroyed for the content or she flat out doesn't care and she'll run Garret's ass right into the ground and not think twice.

Stay tuned.



