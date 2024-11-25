Woman Arrested For Punching Someone Blocking Her Family's View At A Christmas Parade

A woman at a Christmas parade in Canada over the weekend spread some holiday cheer with her fists. The trouble started when another of the parade attendees blocked her family's view.

The 62-year-old wasn't going to let that stand. She and her family didn't attend Saturday's Santa Claus Parade southwest of Toronto to look at the backs of other people's heads.

They were there for the full experience of the "Christmas at the circus" theme that this year's parade promised. If that meant, I presume, grandma had to start throwing haymakers, then so be it.

Grandma showed up to the Christmas parade ready to go. Police reported the following morning about the assault that they say dampened "the holiday spirit at the Santa Claus Parade."

That's one way of putting it, but from the sound of it this parade assault had more action than the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight - minus the rack heard 'round the world.

This grandma and her solid punch aren’t playing around at the Christmas parade

Police say that the 62-year-old woman from St. Thomas, who was arrested, "got into a dispute with a fellow parade-goer who allegedly obstructed her family’s view of the parade."

The stress of the upcoming holiday season apparently got the best of them. That's when the argument took a turn. Police added, "The suspect struck the victim in the face knocking them to the ground."

Grandma missed the rest of the parade after police were called, and she was arrested, police note, without incident. Her beef wasn't with the police.

She would rather take the trip to jail than be forced to try to sneak peeks around people throughout the parade. She was taken to police headquarters before being given a future court date and released.

Punching someone at a Christmas parade is undoubtedly going to land you on the naughty list. However, if the people in front of this woman and her family did the whole "kid on their shoulder" move, this assault could be justified.

That move is for the back rows of a parade setup. You can't be blocking other people's view with your kid sitting on your shoulder.

If you want to pull that move, be civilized and head to the back where others aren’t behind you. That or take your chances with grandma and her vicious right hand.