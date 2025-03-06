Woman Arrested After She Allegedly Smashed A Glass Bottle Over Someone's Head During A Strip Club Brawl

A brawl at a Florida strip club has landed a 21-year-old woman behind bars. She didn’t start the fight, but according to police, she used excessive force to finish it.

Yosnaydis Torres-Tosca got into a physical altercation last month with another woman inside what police are calling a strip club in Hialeah, Florida. The establishment prefers to be known as a Latin entertainment nightclub.

The two women involved, according to the Hialeah Police Department, are acquaintances. Local10.com reports that Torres-Tosca, after being punched, hit the other woman in the head with a glass bottle.

The recipient of the bottle to the head told police that she couldn’t recall what had started the fight. However, she was able to provide photos of the altercation.

The woman was transported to the local hospital after the brawl. She received five stitches to her head and was diagnosed with a concussion. Police say that she also had a corneal abrasion and a bite.

You can’t settle disagreements, even in strip clubs, with a glass bottle over the head

The woman had no idea where the bite mark came from. The detectives reviewing the club's security footage determined that, despite being punched first, Torres-Tosca's response crossed the line, and she had used "excessive deadly force to thwart an attack that did not meet the statutory requirements to use such force."

Torres-Tosca, a Cuban citizen living in Doral, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a weapon causing great bodily harm.

Police said she provided a statement to detectives, detailing her involvement in the fight. She gave her version of events and Local10 reports that as of Thursday she was still being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.

A glass bottle to the head might work in the cartoons, but out in the real world, with your acquaintance at a nightclub, you can't go around smashing the bottles over people's heads.

Well, I guess technically you can. You'll just end up behind bars after sending the other person to the hospital. There was no mention of whether Torres-Tosca revealed anything about the mystery bite mark.