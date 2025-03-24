Sexually Graphic Movie Rumor Grips Internet, But Is It True?

Will an incredibly sexually graphic movie soon be streaming on Disney+?

The internet was set on fire when the popular X account @DiscussingFilm tweeted a couple days ago that "The Wolf of Wall Street" would start streaming on Disney+ with a Hulu subscription.

The famous 2013 film with Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio has a very justified R-rating for sexual content, language and plenty of other inappropriate moments.

People were surprised by the now-mega viral tweet, and it's not hard to understand why. Disney is a family friendly brand, and "Wolf of Wall Street" is the furthest thing from being appropriate for kids.

Is "Wolf of Wall Street" actually coming to Disney?

Well, people might need to tap the brakes because the situation isn't as straightforward as the internet is making it out to be.

There seems to be some serious confusion.

The popular film is slated to be released on Hulu on April 1st - not directly to Disney+. However, it might not make much of a difference at the end of the day for one simple reason:

Disney+ has a bundle that allows Hulu content to be streamed through the platform.

That means that while the film isn't directly coming to Disney+, it will be accessible for many customers and any children with access to the remote.

That means that parents might need to be extra vigilant when it comes to monitoring Disney+ accounts. Otherwise, some young kids are going to be in for one hell of an education.

I can only imagine the kinds of questions a kid would start asking after seeing "Wolf about Wall Street." Whether it's about sex or drugs, it wouldn't be good!

Best of luck to parents out there. You're going to need it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.