Woke School Board Member Implies Parents Who Want Trans Out Of Girls' Sports Are Pedophiles

Telling parents worried about their daughters that they have 'pedophilic tendencies' is a wild stance to take

Maine resident, actress and now former woke school board member, Leslie Trentalange is a special kind of stupid.

Dubbed the "Kennebunk Karen," Trentalange, a Bluesky app user who has multiple acting credits on her resume, went on a verbal rampage during an October 20 Kennebunk Select Board meeting where she made the bold claim that parents who want biological males out of girls' sports have a "creepy obsession" that indicates "pedophilic tendencies" and noted that "there is a registry for that."

In other words, if you want to protect girls' sports and sanity, you're a pedophile.

"Their obsession with what private parts are sitting in between the legs of our students is nothing less than creepy and should absolutely be raising eyebrows in and around our school district," Leslie continued.

When she was told by the board chair that her comments were out of line, Leslie didn't even hesitate.

"I don’t think that was inappropriate at all, and I stand by my comments," she shot back.

Maine parents who were told they have pedophilic tendencies have not received an apology from woke school board member

Last week, Trentalange showed up to a board meeting where she issued a non-apology and then resigned her school board role.

"I made a statement that one could say pushed some boundaries at the recent school board meeting. If there are folks in the marginalized queer community who feel my message did not serve them, or hurt them in any way, it is that which I regret," she told the audience.

"I also regret the undue and undeserved backlash other members of the Select Board or town’s staff have felt over my comments as an individual."

Trentalange has been busy on the lib hellhole Bluesky social media app repeating the typical crazy LIB talking points

You can take a look for yourself.

Here's how Leslie spent the No Kings protest. Yes, that's her in the chicken costume.